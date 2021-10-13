CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanif Abdurraqib on What It Was Like to Work at a Chain Bookstore

By Hanif Abdurraqib
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a time in my life, I worked in a chain bookstore. The chain no longer exists, but at the time it was the primary competition for the other really big chain bookstore that does still exist. One had to be swallowed for the other to survive, as is the way of things. I took the job because I was in my early twenties, and my mid-twenties were rapidly approaching, and I had nothing figured out. I’d quit my job working for the state of Ohio—a job I’d gotten only because my brother put in a good word for me—and had been spending my days in my apartment. An apartment that came with rent, which needed paying. An apartment that also was conveniently located directly next to a large chain bookstore.

