Nicki Nicole: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Reanna Cruz
kosu.org
 5 days ago

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Sitting next to rapper Nicki Nicole, on a stack of books, you'll see...

www.kosu.org

Rolling Stone

Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists. For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment. Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe. She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Sech Celebrated Panamanian, Black Culture With NPR 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech appeared as the latest NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert performer in tandem with the series’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Sech ran through three songs from his latest album 42, including “Playa,” “911,” and “Sal y Perrea.” He performed with a DJ and nine other supporting musicians on vocals, violin, guitar, bass, and drums. The musician dropped 42 in April as a celebration of Panamanian and Black culture.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 (NEW MUSIC)

5. Hailey – Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber - Hailey (Visualizer) Justice: The Complete Edition https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/JusticeTheCompleteEditionShop Justice merch: https://justinbieber.lnk.to/OfficialShop Follow Justin... 4. No Hard Feelings – Old Dominion. Listen to "No Hard Feelings" from Old Dominion's album, 'Time, Tequila & Therapy,' out now: https://OD.lnk.to/TTTAYChorus:There was no hard feelingsAnd no ba... 3....
MUSIC
kosu.org

PinkPantheress reimagines garage music for a new generation

PinkPantheress agreed to an interview, but kept her camera off and chose not to share her name. The life of the internet's buzziest new artist has been shrouded in mystery, but in conversation she's cheeky and approachable. The 20-year-old from southeast England laughs through her phase of making K-Pop fan edits, name-drops formative artists with the abandon of someone who religiously makes Topsters, and describes the song "All My Friends Know" on her new mixtape as a "Drake type beat."
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Jesy Nelson – ‘Boyz’ (featuring Nicki Minaj)

After ample teasing, ‘Boyz’ – the official debut solo single from former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson – has arrived. Following her exit from the group last December, the 30-year-old struck out on her lonesome by striking a solo deal with Universal’s Polydor to release content set to board her debut album. The first harvest of that union comes via ‘Boyz’ – a tune described by Nelson as “ballsy, audacious head-knocker infused with early 2000s R&B.”
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Debuts New Song 'La Buena Vida' During Tiny Desk Concert

Camila Cabello just shared a brand new song called “La Buena Vida“!. The 24-year-old played the upcoming track at the end of her Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which was released on Friday (October 15). Camila also performed “Havana,” “Real Friends,” “Señorita,” and “Don’t...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Nicki Nicole Debuts NPR Tiny Desk Showcasing High-Energy Rap In a More Intimate Way

Oct 13, 2021, 19:01pm EST — 21-year-old rising Argentine star, songwriter, singer and rapper Nicki Nicole (@nicki.nicole, +10M) continues to display her genre-dexterity on her new NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” which highlights the bandoneón, an ode to Argentina’s tango tradition. The live performance, filmed in Buenos Aires, showcases Nicki’s versatility as she strips down her high-energy rap sound to a more intimate style, focused on her soulful vocals and the depth of her musicality. The performance includes new acoustic arrangements for her break-out hit “Colocao” as well as her first single “Wapo Trakatero.” The second half of the performance reveals a string quartet performance of “Parte De Mi,” the title track for Nicki’s upcoming album arriving on October 28th at 6pm ET — watch here!
CELEBRITIES
wksu.org

Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

The 2021 Tiny Desk Contest wrapped up last month with the announcement of this year's winner, Neffy, and her song "Wait Up." But the Contest's panel of judges saw thousands of incredible entries from around the country, and Weekend Edition has been highlighting some of them. One of those standout...
MUSIC
Daily Orange

Student musicians play acoustic songs at ‘Tiny Desk’ concert in Bird Library

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Hosting a concert in a library may seem counterintuitive, but senior Jackson Siporin knows how to pull it off. Siporin’s inaugural Tiny Desk Cuse concert featuring singer-songwriter Erin Manion took place in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons on the first floor of Bird Library on Thursday evening.
SYRACUSE, NY
Vulture

Camila Cabello Performed a New Song With a Mariachi Band for Her Tiny Desk

Camila Cabello had already enlisted a big band for her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reimagining her hits with horns, an expanded percussion section, and two backup singers alongside the usual guitars and keys. But then, for her final song, she went even bigger, bringing out the ten-piece Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. The band accompanied her on the first public performance of “La Buena Vida,” a song off her upcoming third album Familia. And they more than impressed, heightening Cabello’s kiss-off. “Why am I all alone with your glass of wine?” she sang over swelling violins and trumpets. “Oh no, oh no, this is not the life!” Cabello also performed groovy new renditions of her songs “Havana,” “Real Friends,” and “Señorita” along with Familia lead single “Don’t Go Yet” between waxing about her love for other Tiny Desk performances — so big that she overcame a “tiny sinus infection” to perform hers. Call that a Cinderella story.
MUSIC
