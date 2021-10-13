CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

It Begins with Silence: Victoria Chang on Her Writing Process

By Victoria Chang
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wrote in the margins of my notebook: What are you doing? What’s at stake here? Why are you skirting around things? Why are you circling around and around, afraid to go into the center? I think I am circling around you, Silence, your center, and the closer I get, the closer I am to shame, to the language of shame.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Victoria Chang on Grief, Craft, and the Joys of Obsession

Hosted by Paul Holdengräber, The Quarantine Tapes chronicles shifting paradigms in the age of social distancing. Each day, Paul calls a guest for a brief discussion about how they are experiencing the global pandemic. *. Paul Holdengräber is joined by Victoria Chang on episode 201 of The Quarantine Tapes. Starting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
funcheap.com

Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief and A Symmetry

Join us on Tuesday, October 12th at 6pm PT when Victoria Chang and Ari Banias celebrate the launch of their latest books Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief and A Symmetry on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_4bdGtBITT8CY4Dch_81cHg. Praise for Dear Memory. “After the impressive formal innovations of her 2020 books, OBIT,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

On Writing

“Your characters…are like children. You give birth to these children but you have to send them into the world and then they have to live their own lives. Some people will hate the characters, some people will love them, just like in real life. I like to imagine my characters going out into the world to interact with the readers by themselves. And I’m completely free from that. I just let go.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The movement to put translators’ names on book covers is working.

This September 30th—International Translators Day—a group of translators, writers and publishers signed an open letter asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they translate. “It is thanks to translators that we have access to world literatures past and present,” wrote Jennifer Croft and Mark Haddon in the open letter. “It is thanks to translators that we are not merely isolated islands of readers and writers talking amongst ourselves, hearing only ourselves.” Now, the open letter’s impact is becoming clear: publisher Pan Macmillan UK has announced that, going forward, translators will be acknowledged “on the book cover and all promotion materials” for all new publications and reprints.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanette Winterson
Person
Donald Barthelme
Literary Hub

Here are some poetic ways to respond to annoying work emails.

During a recent passive scrolling session on Twitter, I found this tweet from way back in early 2019—yes, it was a long passive scrolling session, but I’m trying to make something of it here—in which Devin Gael Kelly jokes that Rilke’s “[I’m not sure yet when]” was “the original out of office reply.” It’s funny because it’s true: “I’m not sure yet when/ you’ll have my response,” the poem begins. It’s concise, to the point, and followed by a breathtaking image: “Above, alone, in the vineyard, someone/ is already talking with the earth.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Listen to a 1962 recording of Sylvia Plath reading “Daddy.”

The poem is spoken by a girl with an Electra complex. The father died while she thought he was God. Her case is complicated by the fact that her father was also a Nazi and her mother very possibly part Jewish. In the daughter the two strains marry and paralyze each other—she has to act out the awful little allegory once over before she is free of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Suggestions for new MFA discourses.

Look, we were all waiting for a new discourse to come around and knock Bad Art Friend off its surprisingly sturdy pedestal, but personally, I was hoping for something slightly more interesting than Should MFA Programs Teach You How to Actually Sell Your Book: Electric Boo(k)galoo: A New Hope for the Discourse: The Squeakquel: 2Slow2Repetitive (okay, there was a brief foray into Sally Rooney/Israel, not to be confused with Sally Rooney/bucket hat).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Writing Process#Honey#Taiwanese#Riunite
Literary Hub

On Escaping the Madness of the World at Large and Finding Joy in Literature

Whether your day needs a little pick-me-up, or you need a serious escape from the madness of the world at large, these five books are guaranteed to be a boon to the spirit. Each is unique (I like to think they’re all about forward momentum) but the connection is the action within the pages, whether observing the world around you, offering friendly advice just at the right time, solving a mystery (both inside and out), or watching a legend celebrating the “song of life.” There’s a fine line between reminiscence and discovery—a notion highlighted in my own book, Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World, which features over 3,000 items that spark joy—so if you haven’t read before or visited these titles in a while, may these five brighten the day or lighten the load.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How Rita Dove Cultivates Her “Island of the Mind”

This is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the new essay collection, Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit Hub Radio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here’s the shortlist for the 2021 T.S. Eliot Prize.

The T.S. Eliot Prize has just announced this year’s shortlist. Each year, the award seeks to celebrate the author with the best new collection of poetry published in the UK and Ireland. Described by Andrew Motion, the former English Poet Laureate, as “the prize most poets want to win,” the prestigious award offers £25,000 to the winning poet, and £1,500 each to the those shortlisted. Previous winners include Bhanu Kapil, Anne Carson, and Ocean Vuong.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Marguerite Duras on Finding Stories Everywhere

The following is adapted from Marguerite Duras’ Writing and first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. I’d like to tell a story that I first told to Michelle Porte, who had made a film about me. At the time, I was in what we might call a state of expenditure in the “little” house that is attached to the main house. I was alone. I was waiting for Michelle Porte in that state of expenditure. I often stay alone like that in calm, empty places. A long time. And it was in that silence, on that day, that I suddenly saw and heard, on the wall, very near me, the final moments in the life of a common fly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Steph Cha on Choosing the Best of Mystery and Suspense During an Unprecedented and Harrowing Year

When The Best American Mystery Stories series began in 1997, I was eleven years old and an eager consumer of the criminal and the macabre. I’m glad I spent my childhood without the Internet for many reasons, but one of them is that I didn’t have access to Wikipedia’s list of serial killers by number of victims. Instead, I savored whatever I could get from my closed universe of resources: reading materials chosen by elementary school teachers and my easily scandalized Korean immigrant mother. I treasured my mass-market collection of Edgar Allan Poe stories, and over twenty years later, I remember “The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson and “The Landlady” by Roald Dahl—a creepy story about a boardinghouse owner who makes taxidermy of her handsome male guests—better than I do whole months of my childhood.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

The Teacher Who Changed How We Teach Writing

In late summer, the educator and writer Mike Rose died of a spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage at his home in Santa Monica; he was seventy-seven. I learned of his death in the pitiless way that one often does in 2021: from a friend’s Facebook post. The news came as a great shock. Sure, Mike had a few years on me, but he had always seemed in terrific health. Tributes from his students, colleagues, and those who loved his writing soon appeared across the Internet. His breakthrough book “Lives on the Boundary,” from 1989, has exercised a powerful and benevolent influence on America’s classrooms. A friend described his impact this way: “Anyone who remembers a writing teacher who cared about them benefits from Mike’s work.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week: More Rooney, Disappointing Powers, and a Little Franzen

This week’s feast of fabulous reviews includes Maggie Doherty on Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads, Christian Lorentzen on Richard Powers’ Bewilderment, Jane Casey on John le Carré’s Silverview, Tony Tulathimutte on Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You, David L. Ulin on Donald Antrim’s One Friday in April. Brought to you by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillyfunguide.com

Wheaton Conversations: Social Change & Artistic Process

Join us for a Wheaton Conversation with the artist behind the Persistent Memories installation at WheatonArts! Discover how Paula Meninato depicts the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans through the medium of paint on glass. Engage in a discussion about the power of art and its role in...
VISUAL ART
outreachmagazine.com

How the Process of Evangelism Is Changing

A Post-Christian Culture Requires a Different Approach. One of the most important realities to grasp as it pertains to evangelism is that it must involve both process and event, not simply an event. In earlier eras, evangelism was almost entirely treated as an event. Meaning, you presented the gospel and called for a decision. And that was all there was to evangelism. This was the era of Sunday school and door-to-door visitation, busing and revivals. All were largely event-oriented approaches, giving a cold-call presentation and asking for an immediate decision.
RELIGION
Literary Hub

Hanif Abdurraqib on What It Was Like to Work at a Chain Bookstore

For a time in my life, I worked in a chain bookstore. The chain no longer exists, but at the time it was the primary competition for the other really big chain bookstore that does still exist. One had to be swallowed for the other to survive, as is the way of things. I took the job because I was in my early twenties, and my mid-twenties were rapidly approaching, and I had nothing figured out. I’d quit my job working for the state of Ohio—a job I’d gotten only because my brother put in a good word for me—and had been spending my days in my apartment. An apartment that came with rent, which needed paying. An apartment that also was conveniently located directly next to a large chain bookstore.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy