Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Kingfisher, Noble, southeastern Blaine, southeastern Grant, western Logan, west central Payne, eastern Garfield and northern Canadian Counties through 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Medford to 3 miles southwest of Drummond to 4 miles northeast of Hydro. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Enid, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Kingfisher, Tonkawa, Piedmont, Newkirk, Hennessey, Crescent, Waukomis, Okarche, Garber, Cashion, Covington, Billings, Dover, Lamont, Kaw City and Cedar Valley. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH