CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Payne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kay, Kingfisher, Noble, southeastern Blaine, southeastern Grant, western Logan, west central Payne, eastern Garfield and northern Canadian Counties through 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Medford to 3 miles southwest of Drummond to 4 miles northeast of Hydro. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Enid, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Kingfisher, Tonkawa, Piedmont, Newkirk, Hennessey, Crescent, Waukomis, Okarche, Garber, Cashion, Covington, Billings, Dover, Lamont, Kaw City and Cedar Valley. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 236. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hennessey, OK
County
Kingfisher County, OK
City
Medford, OK
City
Perry, OK
County
Logan County, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
City
Grant, OK
City
Waukomis, OK
City
Covington, OK
County
Payne County, OK
City
Cashion, OK
City
Kaw City, OK
County
Blaine County, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
County
Garfield County, OK
City
Lamont, OK
City
Piedmont, OK
City
Dover, OK
County
Noble County, OK
County
Grant County, OK
City
Noble, OK
City
Garber, OK
City
Blackwell, OK
City
Enid, OK
County
Kay County, OK
City
Newkirk, OK
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Blaine Garfield#Canadian#Doppler
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy