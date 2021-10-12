CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62208 during Q4

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62208 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 0

