GUIZERIX: Comfort found in old-time music

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs my father enters the twilight of his life and his battle with cancer is quickly coming to an end, I’ve been reflecting on the many ways he influenced my life. Chief among the ways is his influence over my musical taste. Never one to listen to the most popular thing on the radio, and a product of a family worn down by hard living in Arkansas’ Ouachita Mountains, Daddy tended to stay true to his roots when it came to music.

