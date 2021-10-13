Giants' C.J. Board: Catches two passes in loss
Board secured two of his three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys. Board played 31 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps in the loss. The wideout was unable to make the most of his opportunities in a game that New York trailed for the majority of the contest. Things could open up for Board to become more involved in the passing game while top wideout Kenny Golladay is sidelined with a knee injury, especially if Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) also continue to miss time. The Giants host the Rams in Week 6.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0