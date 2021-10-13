Giants' C.J. Board: Catches two passes in loss

La Stella (Achilles) is scheduled to visit Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist, in Green Bay on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. La Stella picked up the Achilles injury in the latter stages of the regular season, but he was able to gut it out and play through the issue. Now that the Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs, the veteran infielder will undergo further evaluation. La Stella remains under contract with San Francisco next year, and he appeared in 76 games during 2021 and hit .250/.308/.405 with seven homers, 27 RBI and 26 runs. At this point it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of spring training.

BASEBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO