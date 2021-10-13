CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Behind America's Supply Chain Crunch

 5 days ago

Supply chain issues are being felt nationwide. Many shelves are empty of common goods and both consumers and retailers are worried things will not improve before the busy holiday shopping season. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, says the problem is being driven by Washington and policies that have led to a labor shortage. Rep. Brady joins the Rundown to explain what social programs he believes are discouraging people to work, why he fears the Democrats’ agenda will make matters worse and what can be done to fix the supply issues and our economy.

