CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Steady, Gold Rises On Higher Yields

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Oil prices traded sideways once again overnight, with a slightly higher US dollar tempering gains. Both contracts edged slightly lower although in the bigger picture Brent crude and WTI remain at the top of their recent ranges. Brent crude eased 0.40% lower to USD 83.30 overnight, with WTI almost unchanged at USD 80.60 a barrel. Both contracts have given up another 20 cents a barrel in a quiet start to Asian trading.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Oil rises on coal, gold under pressure

Hong Kong coal futures have leapt 9.0% higher this morning, meaning that the China energy crunch has made its way back to the front of investors minds. That has lifted oil prices in Asia as well, with Brent crude surging 0.80% higher, and WTI leaping by 1.0%. On Friday, oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Oil Continues Rising

Early in another week of October, the oil market continues growing steadily and updating its highs. Brent is trading at $85.80 and doesn’t seem to slow down. The key factor that supports this active and extreme rally in the oil sector is the demand for energies, which is maintained not only by the global economic recovery and its need for raw materials but also by the start of a heating season and switch to more available and affordable heating agents, for example, fuel oil. In contrast with the surge in natural gas and coal prices, the above-mentioned agent is getting more and more trending.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Gold Prices#Asian
actionforex.com

Asian Stocks And US Futures Steady As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Asian stocks held steady in early trading even as investors continued focusing on the ongoing supply chain challenges. Many ports are seeing a significant increase in cargo volumes, leading many to start worrying about delays. Sadly, analysts expect that the situation will get worse in the near term. For example, last week, Dubai, a leading handler of cargo announced that it was pausing air cargo in its main airport. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that Joe Biden’s measures to speed port logistics will not solve the situation soon. Therefore, the impact of these delays is higher costs for businesses and consumers and more delays.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Futures Slip As Chinese Growth Disappoints

Asian stocks started on the back foot this week with US and European markets set for a soft open. Bond yields were trading slightly up and the dollar continues to hold near one-year highs. Disappointing Chinese economic data and surging oil prices are the current sources of anxiety for investors....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar holds firm as inflation tugs yields higher

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found a footing on Monday as soft economic data in China and climbing oil prices jangled investors' nerves that inflation will drive interest rates higher. In the Asia session the greenback climbed a touch along with U.S. yields to arrest a dip...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar, Treasury yields weaken

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,767.91 per ounce by 0126 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,769.60. Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, as a decline in the dollar and U.S. bond yields provided some support to the precious metal. Fundamentals. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,767.91 per ounce...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Is Holding Below 0.7450

Most indices have rallied well and indicate near term bullishness from current levels. Dow and Dax can test 36000 and 15900-16000 respectively while Nikkei and shanghai can rise towards 29750-31000 and 3600. Nifty and Sensex can test 18400/600 and 62000 before falling from there. Dow (35294.76, +382.20, +1.09%) has surprised...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Energy Prices Remain Strong as Power Shortage Persists

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended October 12, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +6 469 contracts to 404 776. Speculative longs jumped +15 440 contracts while shorts increased +8 971 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +1 589 contracts to 39 137, while that for gasoline fell -3 859 contracts to 47 193. NET SHORT of natural gas futures climbed +2 806 contracts to 130 902 during the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Accelerated on Strong Energy and Commodity Rallies

Yen’s selloff accelerated rather steeply last week, on the back of surging commodity and energy prices. Dollar was also pressured this time, as treasury yields retreated and on late rally in stocks. Euro was not to far away, as pressured by selloff in crosses. On the other hand, commodity currencies ended broadly higher, as led by Kiwi and Aussie. Sterling was also strong as aided by increasing speculations of an early BoE rate hike.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Oil And Gold Are Firm

Oil prices are ominously firm. A weaker US Dollar spurred energy prices higher overnight, helped by Saudi Arabia comments that suggested OPEC+ would not be drawn into ramping up output due to natural gas prices. Only a surprise jump in official US Crude Inventories to 6.10 million barrels took the edge of oil’s rally towards the end of the session. Brent crude finished 0.90% higher at $84.10, and WTI closed 1.15% higher at 81.45 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Barrick Gold Stock Slips on Bear Note, Rising Bond Yields

The shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) are down 2.5% to trade at $19.11 this morning, as buillion prices drop on a rebound in U.S. bond yields, despite a cooling U.S. dollar. The miner also received a price-target cut from Bernstein earlier to $26.50 from $27.50. The brokerage bunch is...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Energy Price Surge Prompts Early Rate Hike Expectations

The energy crisis continues to worsen, driving up inflation expectations and prompting political reaction. Oil prices continued their surge above USD84 pr barrel, sa gas shortages continued to spill over into oil markets. While, natural gas prices in Europe fell back slightly from last week’s peak, they remain four times higher than pre-crisis levels. Although the spike in energy prices has yet to feed broader inflation, inflation markets continue to price in higher inflation in the euro area in 5-10 year’s time to its highest levels since 2014. To mitigate the increasing costs to the consumers and companies, the European Commission this week presented a toolbox of relief measures to be applied in member countries, including emergency income support to households, state aid for companies and targeted tax reductions. These measures come on top of the already announced temporary VAT cuts in Spain and Italy, which together with Greece are also providing subsidies for fuel payments. In the US, headline inflation increased faster than expectations in September while core inflation (excluding energy and food) only showed modest increases.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Rising Prices Raise Stakes for Rapid Rate Increases

Wall Street still remains upbeat despite growing an energy crisis that threatens the economic recovery, widespread price increases, and mixed economic data. It seems that inflation will remain elevated for a lot longer than the Fed imagined, but a rapid rate-hiking cycle will not translate into an immediate ending of negative real yields. If US real yields remain negative throughout next year, that should provide some underlying support for investing in equities. The focus will stay on energy prices, which should show continued pressure on energy producers to ramp up output as the colder months near. If energy costs seem poised to head much higher, the unbalanced global economic recovery could dent risk appetite and lead to some diverging market moves.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy