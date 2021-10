The bullish trend has lifted price to $0.104. Bulls have been maintaining the control. Support is at $0.082 as per Tron price analysis. The Tron price analysis shows the bullish momentum has been intensifying over the past few days, and the uptrend has been quite permanent. The TRX/USD price has been able to cross the resistance present at $0.103 as well because of the upsurge. A crossover between SMA 20 and SMA 50 has resulted in a massive-scale improvement in price. The price is currently at $0.104 and is expected to grow even further.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO