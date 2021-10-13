CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation Fears Persist As US Earnings Season Kicks Off

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Inflation fears persisted overnight with the US dollar continuing to march higher, despite long-dated US yields falling. New York markets seemed more preoccupied with the yield curve flattening as short-dated yield firmed once again. That weighed on equities once again which are also pre-occupied with the kick-off of the US Q3 earnings season, led out of the gates by JP Morgan today. Critical this time around will be the Q4 and 2022 outlooks by corporate heavyweights. Most especially is whether their outlooks are pared back as supply chain woes, higher inflation and funding costs, higher energy, etc, take their toll. With equities so heavily priced towards a linear post-pandemic recovery, and with the Fed looking increasingly likely to withdraw the easy money punch bowl, we can expect a lot more two-way volatility in equity markets in Q4. Indeed, Fed officials Clarida and Bostic both alluded to as much overnight.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Inflation And Growth Worries Take Heat Off Stocks Rebound, Dollar Firms

China GDP misses estimates, New Zealand CPI surges, reviving stagflation fears. Stocks back in the red as doubts resurface but hopes on earnings keep optimism alive. Kiwi erases earlier gains from rate hike bets as dollar bulls regain control. China growth disappoints, dents risk appetite. Economic growth in the world’s...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation Nerves Alive And Well

Inflation nerves are alive and well with robust US Retail Sales lifting US yields on Friday and underpinning the US dollar. Over the weekend, Bank of England Governor Bailey warned the bank would “have to act” to curb inflationary pressures. Mr Bailey sees plenty of transitory inflation, but his all-seeing monetary policy eye is also spotting underlying medium-term pressures as well. Lastly, New Zealand inflation, released this morning, rocketed to 4.90% YoY for Q3, well above the RBNZ 1-3% target. The New Zealand data was made all the worse by the fact that its largest population centre, Auckland, has been under Covid-19 restrictions for a good part of that time.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZD Hits 4-Week High on Hot Inflation

The New Zealand dollar is drifting on Monday, after briefly breaking above the 71 level. Overnite, NZD/USD rose to 0.7105, its highest level since September 16. The currency climbed 2.07% last week, its best week since late August. New Zealand inflation climbs to 10-year high. Inflation continues to rise in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Imf#Gdp#Fed#Ecb#European#Americans
actionforex.com

US Futures Slip As Chinese Growth Disappoints

Asian stocks started on the back foot this week with US and European markets set for a soft open. Bond yields were trading slightly up and the dollar continues to hold near one-year highs. Disappointing Chinese economic data and surging oil prices are the current sources of anxiety for investors....
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation Risks and the Rate Conundrum, Dollar Hangs in There

Risk evaporates and US Industrial production disappoints. Market sentiment has softened and the dollar remains subdued. Expectations that the Fed is preparing to taper is keeping the reserve currency afloat as well as the push up in the 10-year yield close to 1.62%. Inflation risks seem to be pushing central banks to take action, as markets are pricing in interest rate hikes in the later parts of 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Inflation, supply chain fears to persist as China GDP, flash PMIs eyed [Video]

Inflation data will grab the headlines for another week as more countries publish CPI numbers. But concerns about global growth will also preoccupy investors’ minds as China reports its GDP estimate for the third quarter and flash PMI figures for October are released. With the major central banks preparing to pull back their pandemic-era stimulus just as supply constraints are adding to businesses’ pain, there is heightened sensitivity in the markets about the growing threat of persistently high inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: Inflation Pressures Remain Elevated

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September, sending year-on-year inflation to 5.4%. Core prices (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% on the month and held steady at 4.0% y/y. A 0.4% increase in the heavily-weighted shelter component provided considerable lift to the core measure. Retail sales defied expectations for...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks push higher as US earnings season kicks into high gear

European shares finished higher on Friday as strong US corporate earnings overnight helped to drive sentiment. "Earnings season has only just begun to hit its stride, but if it continues in a similar vein to the past few days equities will continue to find support," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Energy Price Surge Prompts Early Rate Hike Expectations

The energy crisis continues to worsen, driving up inflation expectations and prompting political reaction. Oil prices continued their surge above USD84 pr barrel, sa gas shortages continued to spill over into oil markets. While, natural gas prices in Europe fell back slightly from last week’s peak, they remain four times higher than pre-crisis levels. Although the spike in energy prices has yet to feed broader inflation, inflation markets continue to price in higher inflation in the euro area in 5-10 year’s time to its highest levels since 2014. To mitigate the increasing costs to the consumers and companies, the European Commission this week presented a toolbox of relief measures to be applied in member countries, including emergency income support to households, state aid for companies and targeted tax reductions. These measures come on top of the already announced temporary VAT cuts in Spain and Italy, which together with Greece are also providing subsidies for fuel payments. In the US, headline inflation increased faster than expectations in September while core inflation (excluding energy and food) only showed modest increases.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Stocks Extend Gains, Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise

Wall Street looks set to open higher, building on strong gains from Thursday. Inflation fears appear to have eased. Retail unexpectedly rise. US stocks are set to open higher, building on strong gains in the previous session and boosted by better-than-expected retail sales. Retail sales rose by 0.7% MoM in September defying expectations of a decline. August’s number was also revised higher.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Inflation fears take toll on European stocks ahead of earnings

(Oct 12): European shares fell on Tuesday as investors worried that soaring commodity prices would hamper a recovery in corporate profit, with fresh signs of troubles at property developer China Evergrande also hitting confidence. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% in morning trading, hovering about 5% below its August...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

U.S. Banks Prepare to Kick Off Earnings: JPM to Set the Tone for XLF

Major U.S. financial institutions will officially kick off the third quarter earnings season this week, with JPMorgan set to release results on Wednesday. Profits for big banks are likely to come down after spectacular windfalls in Q2, but the earnings outlook should remain constructive in response to the rising rates environment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Earnings Season Kicks Off Again

Let’s take a market minute to get ahead of this week. First, after a disappointing jobs report Friday, investors and traders continue to express concerns with rising energy prices and U.S. rates inching higher, which are creating headwinds for some of the existing trends that we've seen as we head into the fourth quarter. Most notably, three of the four major U.S. indices (/ES, /NQ, /YM, /RTY) are now below the 50-day moving average after enjoying months above the closely-watched level. To begin the week, we have Goldman Sachs revising growth forecasts lower as less money from Congress and semiconductor shortages are expected to weigh on growth.
STOCKS
investing.com

Week Ahead: US Inflation In Focus As Energy Fears Cool

Panic around the energy crisis faded a little after Russia offered Europe a helping hand. Stock markets came back swinging but the FX complex didn’t see much relief, with the mighty dollar holding everything else down. Looking into next week, the inflation/growth story will remain front and center with the release of American CPI numbers and retail sales, as well as the latest Fed minutes.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Pare Losses, Inflation and PMIs to Highlight the Week

Dollar and Yen recover mildly as the week starts, paring some of last week’s losses. Buying momentum in both currencies is rather weak so far, and they don’t look like bottoming yet. New Zealand Dollar spiked higher earlier today after much stronger than expected consumer inflation data. But the rally in Kiwi faded quickly. Overall, the markets are in consolidative mode, and we’d look for more downside in Dollar and Yen later in the week.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy