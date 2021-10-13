Asian Equities Are Mixed Today

The USD remained relatively stable on Friday yet had some gains during today’s Asian session against some of its counterparts, as inflation rates tend to be on the rise on a global scale and the market has priced in the possibility of Fed rate hikes by next September. It should be noted that US yields tend to remain at rather high levels for the time being and should they gain more ground, we may see the greenback getting further support. Besides fundamentals USD traders are expected to keep an eye out also for the release of the US industrial production for September due out later today in the American session. Looking at the global markets, it should be noted that China’s GDP for Q3, dropped below the psychological barrier of 5% yoy and has reached a one year low. The power crunch in combination with supply shortages tend to bite and its characteristic of growth issues which the global economy faces as it tries to rebound. On the commodity currencies front, the CAD has strengthened against the USD on Friday as oil prices continue to climb while Loonie traders focus on Canada’s Housing starts for September. Characteristically WTI prices maintained their upward motion reaching new multiyear record highs and are currently aiming for $83 per barrel, as expectations for increased demand and tight supply seem to guide the market. On a more exotic note, TRY reaches new record lows against the USD as concerns for a possible rate cut on Wednesday from the Central Bank of Turkey continue to be present and have an adverse effect on the Lira’s value. As for the US equities, we note the gains marked by the major three US Stockmarkets on Friday as the market’s focus turns towards earnings releases this week and we note among many Netflix on Tuesday, Tesla on Wednesday, Unilever on Thursday, American Express on Friday and the dividends of Caterpillar on the same day.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO