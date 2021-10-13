CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian equities are mixed today with Asia’s heavyweights content to follow the lead of Wall Street overnight, where pre-earnings nerves, a flattening yield curve and a higher US dollar saw stocks edge lower. The S&P 500 eased by 0.24%, the Nasdaq edged 0.14% lower, and the Dow Jones fell by 0.35%. Ominously, US futures have continued lower once again in Asia. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures falling 0.30% and Dow futures easing another 0.10%. Overall, it looks as if US markets are reducing exposure into the US CPI and the start of the earnings season. US markets are very much exposed to a tempering of 2022 outlooks by corporate heavyweights this time around and combined with inflation/taper fears we can expect a lot more two-way volatility in Q4.

