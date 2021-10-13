The US Dollar Remains Firm

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fall in US long-dated yields was offset by a rise in the short-end yields overnight as markets continued to price in the Fed taper and higher near-term inflation expectations. The curve flattening allowed the US dollar to maintain its upward momentum aided by risk hedging buying ahead of US inflation data tonight and nervousness about growth outlooks in the Q3 earnings season releases.

Core Bonds Remain In Sell-Off Mode This Morning

US yields added 2.7 bps (30-yr) to 7.5 bps (5-yr) last Friday with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. Strong(er than expected) September retail sales overshadowed small misses in October Empire Manufacturing business sentiment and October University of Michigan consumer confidence. The retail sales prompted the start of a sell-off which lasted into the US close. Spill-over effects to Europe pushed German yields 1 bp (2-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr) higher in a bear steepening move. The US dollar on Friday failed to really profit from the rising yield environment (evenly driven by inflation expectations and by real yields) even as the 2-yr yield rose to 0.40% for the first time since February 2020 with short term money markets already pricing a September 2022 first Fed rate hike. EUR/USD closed near unchanged at 1.1601. DXY at 93.94. The positive risk environment serves as a potential explanation. Main European and US indices recorded gains of close to 1%. Rising (real) yields and stocks obviously bite in JPY with USD/JPY moving above 114 to near the 2018 top (114.55) and November 2017 high (114.73) which are next resistance levels. EUR/JPY since early October surged from sub 129 to above 132. The tide is again changing in favour of the dollar this morning with short term dynamics suggesting an end to last week’s correction lower. EUR/GBP dropped out of the 0.8450/0.8721 trading band with BoE governor Bailey this weekend saying they will have to act on inflation. A December rate hike is discounted, but a surprise November move is no longer excluded.
Dollar and Yen Pare Losses, Inflation and PMIs to Highlight the Week

Dollar and Yen recover mildly as the week starts, paring some of last week’s losses. Buying momentum in both currencies is rather weak so far, and they don’t look like bottoming yet. New Zealand Dollar spiked higher earlier today after much stronger than expected consumer inflation data. But the rally in Kiwi faded quickly. Overall, the markets are in consolidative mode, and we’d look for more downside in Dollar and Yen later in the week.
Honor remains in US crosshairs

A trio of US Senators pressed Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to place smartphone maker Honor on a list of companies banned from accessing local components, potentially sealing a gap in the nation’s stance against the device maker’s former parent Huawei. Senators Rubio, Scott and Cornyn wrote to Raimondo branding...
Inflation And Growth Worries Take Heat Off As Stocks Rebound And Dollar Firms

China GDP misses estimates, New Zealand CPI surges, reviving stagflation fears. Stocks back in the red as doubts resurface but hopes on earnings keep optimism alive. Kiwi erases earlier gains from rate hike bets as dollar bulls regain control. China growth disappoints, dents risk appetite. Economic growth in the world’s...
The US dollar treads water

The US dollar continued to tread water versus the major currencies on Friday. The dollar index maintaining a 94.00 close for the third day in a row. EUR/USD remains unchanged at 1.1590, while sterling strength was offset by yen weakness in the index. Early selling pressure on the US dollar was alleviated as US yields firmed across the curve after the strong Retail Sales data on Friday.
US Futures Slip As Chinese Growth Disappoints

Asian stocks started on the back foot this week with US and European markets set for a soft open. Bond yields were trading slightly up and the dollar continues to hold near one-year highs. Disappointing Chinese economic data and surging oil prices are the current sources of anxiety for investors....
Sunset Market Commentary

Back in August, markets aligned with the Bank of England’s new forward guidance which called for some modest tightening over the policy horizon in order for inflation to return to the 2% inflation target. Sterling futures discounted a 25 bps rate hike/year path over the next three years. Unexpectedly accelerating UK inflation and some hawkish BoE comments later, short term UK money markets discount 100 bps rate hikes over a 12 month horizon. The latest hawkish repositioning occurred after Bank of England governor Bailey plain and simple stated that the BoE will have to act on inflation. Risks are now clearly tilted to a faster and more aggressive start to the tightening campaign. The November Monetary Policy Rate (Nov 4) marks an ideal opportunity for a >=15 bps rate hike. The UK gilt curve bear flattens today with yield changes ranging between +15 bps (2-yr) to -0.3 bps (30-yr). The UK 2-yr yield rises to 0.75%, the highest level since mid-2019 and compared with 0.05% ahead of the August BoE change in forward guidance. Sterling remarkably failed to profit from this huge kind of (short term) interest rate support. The lack of enthusiasm especially counts for EUR/GBP which closed last week below the bottom of the longstanding sideways trading range between 0.8450 and 0.8421. EUR/GBP at the time of writing even tries to recapture this level. GBP/USD changes hands at 1.3725, down from an 1.3756 open.
Forex Today: Dollar starts new week on firm footing as US T-bond yields extend rally

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 18:. The greenback is gathering strength in the early hours of the European session on Monday as investors stay focused on the US Treasury bond yields in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and high-tier data releases. September Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket in the second half of the day but the market mood alongside the performance of US T-bond yields is likely to continue to impact the USD's valuation.
Euro Trading Mildly Higher in Consolidative Markets

The forex markets are generally staying in consolidative mode today, with Euro and Swiss Franc trading mildly higher. Meanwhile, Aussie is leading other commodity currencies for retreats. Dollar is also trying to firm up with 10-year yield breaking above 1.62 handle. Yen, is also mildly higher with help from some pull back in stocks. Overall, the markets could need some more time to digest recent moves, before resuming.
US dollar: Bullish Pressure

The EUR/USD pair trades near 1.1575 at the time of writing, which could mean that the greenback has bullish momentum. Last Friday’s US retail sales data for September turned out to be more impressive than expected. The indicator added 0.7% MoM after expanding by 0.9% MoM in August (revised upwards)...
Asian Stocks And US Futures Steady As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Asian stocks held steady in early trading even as investors continued focusing on the ongoing supply chain challenges. Many ports are seeing a significant increase in cargo volumes, leading many to start worrying about delays. Sadly, analysts expect that the situation will get worse in the near term. For example, last week, Dubai, a leading handler of cargo announced that it was pausing air cargo in its main airport. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that Joe Biden’s measures to speed port logistics will not solve the situation soon. Therefore, the impact of these delays is higher costs for businesses and consumers and more delays.
Wall Street Heads Lower as Inflation Fears Return

FTSE -0.5% at 7195. US stocks are set to open lower as inflation concerns persist and treasury yields climb higher. Rising commodity prices, particularly oil prices, which only appear to go in one direction at the moment are boosting expectations of high inflation becoming more entrenched and a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates.
Dollar holds firm as inflation tugs yields higher

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found a footing on Monday as soft economic data in China and climbing oil prices jangled investors' nerves that inflation will drive interest rates higher. In the Asia session the greenback climbed a touch along with U.S. yields to arrest a dip...
Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm

US Dollar Index (DXY) loses steam below key psychological resistance. USD/JPY continues to proceed along its upside trajectory as commodity prices continue to run hot. The safe haven US Dollar has recently lost momentum against major currency pairs as fundamentals continue to weigh on risk appetite. After breaking above the...
Yen Selloff Accelerated on Strong Energy and Commodity Rallies

Yen’s selloff accelerated rather steeply last week, on the back of surging commodity and energy prices. Dollar was also pressured this time, as treasury yields retreated and on late rally in stocks. Euro was not to far away, as pressured by selloff in crosses. On the other hand, commodity currencies ended broadly higher, as led by Kiwi and Aussie. Sterling was also strong as aided by increasing speculations of an early BoE rate hike.
Forex Today: Dollar bulls remain hesitant, US Retail Sales and confidence data awaited

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 15:. Risk flows and falling US Treasury bond yields forced the greenback to stay on the back foot on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding above critical 1.5% handle, the dollar stays resilient in the early European session on Friday as investors await the September Retail Sales report and the University of Michigan's (UoM) preliminary October Consumer Sentiment Index data.
