The US Dollar Remains Firm

US yields added 2.7 bps (30-yr) to 7.5 bps (5-yr) last Friday with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. Strong(er than expected) September retail sales overshadowed small misses in October Empire Manufacturing business sentiment and October University of Michigan consumer confidence. The retail sales prompted the start of a sell-off which lasted into the US close. Spill-over effects to Europe pushed German yields 1 bp (2-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr) higher in a bear steepening move. The US dollar on Friday failed to really profit from the rising yield environment (evenly driven by inflation expectations and by real yields) even as the 2-yr yield rose to 0.40% for the first time since February 2020 with short term money markets already pricing a September 2022 first Fed rate hike. EUR/USD closed near unchanged at 1.1601. DXY at 93.94. The positive risk environment serves as a potential explanation. Main European and US indices recorded gains of close to 1%. Rising (real) yields and stocks obviously bite in JPY with USD/JPY moving above 114 to near the 2018 top (114.55) and November 2017 high (114.73) which are next resistance levels. EUR/JPY since early October surged from sub 129 to above 132. The tide is again changing in favour of the dollar this morning with short term dynamics suggesting an end to last week’s correction lower. EUR/GBP dropped out of the 0.8450/0.8721 trading band with BoE governor Bailey this weekend saying they will have to act on inflation. A December rate hike is discounted, but a surprise November move is no longer excluded.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO