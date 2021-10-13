CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NZDUSD Starts Sideways Move In Descending Channel

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZDUSD has embarked itself on a new bearish-to-neutral phase after the bulls got defeated once again near the tough resistance of 0.6980 and the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs). The momentum indicators are currently flagging that the sell-off may came to an end for the near-term timeframe. With the MACD...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Gold Erases Gains But Neutral Structure Has Still A Bullish Tilt

Gold saw its bullish fortunes evaporating near the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 1,800 level last week, with the price erasing its latest exciting rebound to meet the 20-day SMA at 1,759. Although the quick pullback was not enough to dissolve the broader neutral structure formed between the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURUSD Bearish Course Endures As Upside Forces Fade

EURUSD’s recent positive impetus off a 14-month low of 1.1523 is faltering in the vicinity of the 1.1600 handle. The diving simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the short-term bearish trend in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are indicating that negative momentum is picking up again. Furthermore, the pair is...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Tends To Gain, Yet Has Not Escaped Its Sideways Motion

The USD remained relatively stable on Friday yet had some gains during today’s Asian session against some of its counterparts, as inflation rates tend to be on the rise on a global scale and the market has priced in the possibility of Fed rate hikes by next September. It should be noted that US yields tend to remain at rather high levels for the time being and should they gain more ground, we may see the greenback getting further support. Besides fundamentals USD traders are expected to keep an eye out also for the release of the US industrial production for September due out later today in the American session. Looking at the global markets, it should be noted that China’s GDP for Q3, dropped below the psychological barrier of 5% yoy and has reached a one year low. The power crunch in combination with supply shortages tend to bite and its characteristic of growth issues which the global economy faces as it tries to rebound. On the commodity currencies front, the CAD has strengthened against the USD on Friday as oil prices continue to climb while Loonie traders focus on Canada’s Housing starts for September. Characteristically WTI prices maintained their upward motion reaching new multiyear record highs and are currently aiming for $83 per barrel, as expectations for increased demand and tight supply seem to guide the market. On a more exotic note, TRY reaches new record lows against the USD as concerns for a possible rate cut on Wednesday from the Central Bank of Turkey continue to be present and have an adverse effect on the Lira’s value. As for the US equities, we note the gains marked by the major three US Stockmarkets on Friday as the market’s focus turns towards earnings releases this week and we note among many Netflix on Tuesday, Tesla on Wednesday, Unilever on Thursday, American Express on Friday and the dividends of Caterpillar on the same day.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Token Sideways Action is About to End?

Litecoin token is trading sideways under the channel pattern, over the monthly chart, and trying to hold its vital DMA lines of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The crypto asset is placed above all DMA lines, and volume activity is recorded near its average volume line. The pair of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Sideways#Nzdusd#Rsi
investing.com

Pound Sterling Looks To Break Out Of Sideways Channel

Yesterday brought a host of positive news for the pound sterling. Although the growth in the UK industrial production slowed, the data was well above the forecast. The growth pace slowed down to 3.7% from 3.8%, whereas analysts had expected a fall to 3.2%. In addition, the previous report was...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles near descending channel support, around mid-1.2400s

USD/CAD dropped to two-month lows and was pressured by a combination of factors. Slightly oversold RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart held trades from placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around mid-1.2400s, or the lowest level since late July.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Bears now await a sustained break below descending channel

USD/CAD broke below the 1.2500 mark on Friday in reaction to the US/Canadian jobs report. Bullish crude oil prices continued underpinning the loonie and contributed to the selling bias. Rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and might help limit any further slide. The USD/CAD pair...
BUSINESS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Moves Sideways; Price Drops Below $185

The daily chart shows that the Litecoin price could not climb above the $185 level as the price touches the low of $176. Despite an uptick in other cryptos, LTC/USD is currently struggling to gather momentum above the $185 level. Meanwhile, a key level of support remains at $175, but if that breaks with a daily candle close below the level, it may likely slump below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

Is NEO Coin Sideways Action Will Turn Into Big UpSurge?

Neo coin price is struggling near its major moving averages of 50, 100, and 200-DMA lines, with average volume action. The crypto asset is presently held its short-term moving average line of 20-Day, after a sharp upside from the lower levels. The pair of NEO/BTC is trading at 0.0008465 BTC...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Gains Non-Existent Despite 25bps Rate Hike

NZDUSD appears to have failed to capitalise on the 25bps rate hike to 0.50% out of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which was delivered in the Asian trading session. The pair is dropping towards the 0.6875 level, that being the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until 0.7464, the lower region of a mostly sideways market that began around June 18. The overall trendless simple moving averages (SMAs) are also confirming the fairly ranging price action in the pair.
MARKETS
investing.com

GBP/USD Finds Resistance At 23.6% Fibonacci In Descending Channel

GBPUSD has been developing in a downward sloping channel since the beginning of June, with the price recently posting another rebound at the bottom of this structure at 1.3410. The cable is currently testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.4248 to 1.3410 at 1.3608. In...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2334; (P) 1.2366; (R1) 1.2394; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations should be seen first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.2592 support turned resistance to bring another fall. As noted before, rebound from 1.2005 should be finished at 1.2947. Below 1.2335 temporary low will target 161.8% projection of 1.2947 to 1.2492 from 1.2894 at 1.2158 next.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD: Bearish Waterfall And The Downtrend Continues

EUR/USD is dropping from the highs. The market is in a strong bearish trend. The break of the blue level is cueing for a continuation. The doors towards 1.1390 is open. The high of the waterfall pattern. A drop close to the blue zone. Bearish entry zone. Possible target. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3684; (P) 1.3729; (R1) 1.3789; …. No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rise should be seen to 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3567 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3410 low instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Started a Steady Increase from 0.7320 Support

The Aussie Dollar started a steady increase from the 0.7320 support zone against the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair broke the 0.7400 resistance zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near 0.7439 before there was a downside correction. There was a break below a key...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF dropped to 0.9193 last week and the development suggests that a short term top is formed at 0.9367. But as a temporary low was formed, initial bias is neutral this week first. On the downside below 0.9193 will target 0.9162 support first. Considering bearish divergence condition in daily MACD, firm break of 0.9162 will argue that whole rise from 0.8925 has completed and target this support. On the upside, break of 0.9312 support will bring retest of 0.9367 resistance instead.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Up Within a Rising Channel, but Is the Next XAU/USD Move Lower?

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, US Retail Sales, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices pause gains, but XAU/USD remains in a near-term uptrend. Eyes shift to US retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment data. Gold’s next leg within an Ascending Channel could be to the downside. Gold prices marked...
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Tests Key Resistance

The New Zealand dollar rallies as Q3 inflation beats estimates. After a few days of sideways action, the indecision ended with a break above 0.7020, the origin of the last sell-off. In turn, this set the kiwi on a bullish course. Sellers would scramble to get out after their failed...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy