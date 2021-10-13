CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The skills you put on your résumé are the most important factor in hiring. Here's how to make yours stand out

Cover picture for the articleToday’s competitive labor market is as wild as the Old West, and when it comes to hiring, there’s a new sheriff in town: skills. The seismic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has fractured neat, linear career tracks and shifted the balance between hiring managers desperate to fill open positions and job seekers looking to earn more for their hard work. As a result, where you’ve worked in the past isn’t quite as important as what you can do now—and what you’ll be able to do in the future. In other words: your skills are your greatest asset.

