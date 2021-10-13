CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union students show off new esports arena for competitive league

By Ian Maule Tulsa World
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Duffey watches his son, Brennan, and another boy play a computer game during an open house for Union’s new esport arena room at the Union Freshman Academy on Tuesday. Union Public Schools launched the Oklahoma Esports League — the first high school-sponsored league of its kind in Oklahoma — in partnership with nine other school districts across the state a few years ago.

