Marching Oaks performing twice in Columbus

OAK HILL — The Marching Oaks, from Oak Hill High School, will be heading to The Ohio State University not once, but twice this month. The marching band was chosen to perform at The Ohio State Buckeye Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16. This show is an Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Competition that features over 45 marching bands from around Ohio and other states. The Marching Oaks take the field at Ohio Stadium performing in Festival Class at 11:45 a.m. They will perform their “Guardians of the Galaxy” halftime Show.