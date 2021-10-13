CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Hill, OH

Marching Oaks performing twice in Columbus

By From staff reports
vintonjacksoncourier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK HILL — The Marching Oaks, from Oak Hill High School, will be heading to The Ohio State University not once, but twice this month. The marching band was chosen to perform at The Ohio State Buckeye Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16. This show is an Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Competition that features over 45 marching bands from around Ohio and other states. The Marching Oaks take the field at Ohio Stadium performing in Festival Class at 11:45 a.m. They will perform their “Guardians of the Galaxy” halftime Show.

www.vintonjacksoncourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Oak Hill, OH
City
Columbus, OH
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Music Education#Ohio Stadium#Oak Hill High School#The Ohio State University#The Marching Oaks
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy