Lebanese Pound Back In Freefall After Brief Recovery

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
The Lebanese pound sold for more than 20,000 to the dollar on Wednesday, losing almost all the value it regained following the announcement of a new government last month. The pound, officially pegged at 1,500 to the greenback since 1997, has lost more than 90 percent of its black market value since the start of an unprecedented economic crisis in 2019.

Najib Mikati
#Lebanese Pound#Economic Crisis#Freefall#Currency#The World Bank#Afp
