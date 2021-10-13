2022 Toyota HiLux GR Sport Revealed In Japan With Visual Upgrades, No Extra Go
The 2022 Toyota HiLux range has grown in Japan with the introduction of a new GR Sport variant. Japan’s HiLux GR Sport variant follows on from the Hilux Revo GR Sport that was unveiled in Thailand in August. Despite its name, it is not a high-performance version from Gazoo Racing akin to the Supra or GR Yaris and the upgrades are mainly visual in nature and help the pickup stand out from lesser variants.www.carscoops.com
