2022 Toyota HiLux GR Sport Revealed In Japan With Visual Upgrades, No Extra Go

Toyota has shared a plethora of new images of the 2022 Land Cruiser 300, showing the off-roader being put to the test along some challenging off-road trails. The latest-generation Land Cruiser was unveiled a few months ago and has generated a massive amount of hype. In some countries, such as Japan, customers could be waiting years before taking delivery but once you start to understand all the upgrades that have been made to the off-roader, you’ll start to understand just why so many people are excited about it.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO