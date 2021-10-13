CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Toyota HiLux GR Sport Revealed In Japan With Visual Upgrades, No Extra Go

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Toyota HiLux range has grown in Japan with the introduction of a new GR Sport variant. Japan’s HiLux GR Sport variant follows on from the Hilux Revo GR Sport that was unveiled in Thailand in August. Despite its name, it is not a high-performance version from Gazoo Racing akin to the Supra or GR Yaris and the upgrades are mainly visual in nature and help the pickup stand out from lesser variants.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Aygo X City Car Teased Ahead Of November Reveal

While most automakers active in Europe are abandoning the A-segment, Toyota is confident it can still make money with its next-generation Aygo. Rather than being a joint effort with Peugeot and Citroën as was the case with the previous model, the new pint-sized car has been exclusively developed and designed by Toyota in Europe for Europe, with production set to take place at the firm's Kolin factory in the Czech Republic.
CARS
Motor1.com

Pandem Rocket Bunny Does Inexplicable Things To New Toyota GR 86

The Japanese body kit maker Pandem Rocket Bunny doesn't do subtlety, and for a perfect example, check out the company's new exterior parts for the 2022 Toyota GR 86. It's hard to imagine the person who looks at these revisions and thinks, "Yep, Rocket Bunny is thoroughly improving the new 86's design."
CARS
thedrive

This 539-HP Toyota Hilux Has a V12 From a Toyota Century

One South African fabricator decided that more cylinders is more better. Typically, when we think of V12s, the mind drifts to thoughts of lithe Italian supercars, German sedans, or perhaps the luxurious Jaguars of years past. However, Toyota too have played in this space, with the 1GZ-FE engine under the hood of the Century. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before one ended up stuffed under the hood of a Hilux, as Double Apex reports.
CARS
gizmochina.com

Toyota unveils a three-wheeled C+walk e-scooter in Japan

Japanese automaker Toyota is unveiling its new e-scooter targeting users with limited mobility. The new Toyota C+walk three-wheeled electric scooter will be available in the company’s home market of Japan from next month, November 2021. The new e-scooter bears some semblance with some other brands like the Segway PT, and...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport In Japan#Toyota Hilux#Hilux Gr Sport#Gazoo Racing#Gr
Reuters

Japan eyes support for chip plant construction with extra budget -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's government was considering spending hundreds of bilions in yen to support the construction of semiconductor plants with a stimulus budget for the current fiscal year, Kyodo News reported on Friday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet earlier in the day to compile an...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent

TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Steel Corp. is suing Toyota Motor Corp. over a patent for a technology used in electric motors in a rare case of legal wrangling between Japan’s top steelmaker and top automaker over intellectual property. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Japan’s Biggest Steelmaker Sues Toyota, Supplier For Alleged Patent Infringement

Nippon Steel Corp, Japan’s largest steelmaker, has filed a lawsuit against Toyota and its supplier, China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd., for alleged patent infringement. The automaker called the suit “regrettable.”. The steelmaker is seeking 20 billion yen ($176 million) in damages from the companies, alleging they have infringed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Thailand
Carscoops

2023 Integra Gets A Manual, New WRX Wagon And Ford Bronco’s New Snorkel-Sporting Everglades: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s chief executive, claims that 30,000 jobs within the company could be dependent on the swift transition to EV power. However, a spokesperson for Volkswagen’s workers’ council said that “a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless.” Diess’ comments were made at a supervisory board meeting in September and were in reference to competition from new entrants such as Tesla.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Lexus LX 600 Muscles In, New Tundra Tested, And Acura Integra Is Getting A Manual: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla is in hot water with the NHTSA as the agency believes the EV maker should have recalled its cars equipped with autopilot. Tesla issued an over-the-air update to help vehicles detect stationary emergency vehicles. But the NHTSA seems to think this update should have been applied via a recall, in accordance with the law.
CARS
Carscoops

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition For India Comes With An Illuminated Grille

The 3 Series might be getting a facelift in 2022, but BMW India has just launched a new special Iconic Edition of the long-wheelbase Gran Limousine variant. The model will be produced locally in limited numbers, offered with diesel and gasoline powertrains exclusively for the Indian market. BMW’s latest limited-edition...
CARS
Carscoops

This Audi R8 Replica Is Actually A RHD 1993 Toyota MR2

If you don’t have the money to buy a used Audi R8 but are a huge fan of Ingolstadt’s supercar, an R8 replica might be the next best thing. We recently stumbled across this R8 replica while browsing through some used car listings on eBay. The car had a Buy it Now price of $25,000 but attracted a highest bid of $10,000, well short of the seller’s reserve price, so it didn’t sell.
CARS
Carscoops

Check Out This Gallery Of The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Doing What It Does Best

Toyota has shared a plethora of new images of the 2022 Land Cruiser 300, showing the off-roader being put to the test along some challenging off-road trails. The latest-generation Land Cruiser was unveiled a few months ago and has generated a massive amount of hype. In some countries, such as Japan, customers could be waiting years before taking delivery but once you start to understand all the upgrades that have been made to the off-roader, you’ll start to understand just why so many people are excited about it.
CARS
Carscoops

Next-Gen Nissan Leaf Will Reportedly Be A Crossover

The Nissan Leaf might be ready to turn over a new leaf as the next-generation model will reportedly be transformed into a crossover. Citing Nissan’s chairperson of the AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) region, Guillaume Cartier, Autocar is reporting the crossover will be built at the Sunderland plant as part of a £1 ($1.3 / €1.2) billion investment into the facility.
CARS
SlashGear

Toyota reveals multi-billion battery plans after dropping the EV ball

Toyota plans to pump $3.4 billion into high-tech batteries for electric vehicles in the US, with the automaker revealing aggressive plans for next-gen cells through 2030. The investment will see a new automotive battery plant constructed, Toyota says, as it pushes back against suggestions that it allowed its electrification lead over competitors to wane.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Australia’s 2022 Nissan X-Trail Gets New Features But Is Still The Old Model

Nissan Australia has just updated the X-Trail for the 2022 model year and once again, it has tweaked the outgoing version rather than introducing the all-new generation unveiled almost 18 months ago in the U.S. Nissan is celebrating 20 years of the X-Trail, sold in the U.S. as the Rogue,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Maverick And Bronco Sport Production

Ford will temporarily suspend production at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico. The Hermosillo facility is tasked with producing the Ford Bronco Sport and the Ford Maverick. Both vehicles are in high demand and volume cars for Ford USA. The first round of production Mavericks arrived at dealers less than a month ago. We reported earlier that Ford might struggle to meet demand, as the Maverick secured 36,000 reservations during its first week on sale. Demand for Ford's Bronco Sport has also never been higher.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Sport First Drive: This Is the Way

By now everyone is likely aware of not only Toyota's legendary off-road heritage, but also the company's line of off-road-oriented pickups. The all-new 2022 Tundra is no exception, available with the desert-bashing and now flagship TRD Pro trim along with the optional TRD Off-Road package. However, if you want the looks of the TRD package without the added off-road hardware, Toyota has created the TRD Sport package.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota And Subaru Confident There’s Enough Demand To Ensure Success For The GR 86 And BRZ

The market for compact sports cars is shrinking but Toyota and Subaru both agree that the 86 and BRZ were worth updating for a second generation. The outgoing 86 and BRZ only account for a tiny percentage of U.S. sales for the Japanese automakers. Toyota sold only 2,476 examples of the 86 last year, accounting for just 0.13 per cent of its U.S. sales. Meanwhile, Subaru shifted 2,267 units of the BRZ in 2020, or 0.37 per cent of its U.S. sales. However, Toyota has delivered nearly 80,000 examples since the model’s introduction in 2012 while Subaru has sold nearly 43,000 BRZs.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy