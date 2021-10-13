CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial intelligence for search and discovery of quantum materials

By Valentin Stanev
Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming indispensable tools in many areas of physics, including astrophysics, particle physics, and climate science. In the arena of quantum materials, the rise of new experimental and computational techniques has increased the volume and the speed with which data are collected, and artificial intelligence is poised to impact the exploration of new materials such as superconductors, spin liquids, and topological insulators. This review outlines how the use of data-driven approaches is changing the landscape of quantum materials research. From rapid construction and analysis of computational and experimental databases to implementing physical models as pathfinding guidelines for autonomous experiments, we show that artificial intelligence is already well on its way to becoming the lynchpin in the search and discovery of quantum materials.

#Quantum Materials#Data Mining#Quantum Physics#Quantum Algorithm#Noninteracting
