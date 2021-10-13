CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphate-reducing bacterial community structure from produced water of the Periquito and Galo de Campina onshore oilfields in Brazil

By Samyra Raquel GonÃ§alves Tiburcio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSulphate-reducing bacteria (SRB) cause fouling, souring, corrosion and produce H2S during oil and gas production. Produced water obtained from Periquito (PQO) and Galo de Campina (GC) onshore oilfields in Brazil was investigated for SRB. Produced water with Postgate B, Postgate C and Baars media was incubated anaerobically for 20Â days. DNA was extracted, 16S rDNA PCR amplified and fragments were sequenced using Illumina TruSeq. 4.2 million sequence reads were analysed and deposited at NCBI SAR accession number SRP149784. No significant differences in microbial community composition could be attributed to the different media but significant differences in the SRB were observed between the two oil fields. The dominant bacterial orders detected from both oilfields were Desulfovibrionales, Pseudomonadales and Enterobacteriales. The genus Pseudomonas was found predominantly in the GC oilfield and Pleomorphominas and Shewanella were features of the PQO oilfield. 11% and 7.6% of the sequences at GC and PQO were not classified at the genus level but could be partially identified at the order level. Relative abundances changed for Desulfovibrio from 29.8% at PQO to 16.1% at GC. Clostridium varied from 2.8% at PQO and 2.4% at GC. These data provide the first description of SRB from onshore produced water in Brazil and reinforce the importance of Desulfovibrionales, Pseudomonadales, and Enterobacteriales in produced water globally. Identifying potentially harmful microbes is an important first step in developing microbial solutions that prevent their proliferation.

