CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Dynamical symmetry indicators for Floquet crystals

By Jiabin Yu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious exotic topological phases of Floquet systems have been shown to arise from crystalline symmetries. Yet, a general theory for Floquet topology that is applicable to all crystalline symmetry groups is still in need. In this work, we propose such a theory for (effectively) non-interacting Floquet crystals. We first introduce quotient winding data to classify the dynamics of the Floquet crystals with equivalent symmetry data, and then construct dynamical symmetry indicators (DSIs) to sufficiently indicate the inherently dynamical Floquet crystals. The DSI and quotient winding data, as well as the symmetry data, are all computationally efficient since they only involve a small number of Bloch momenta. We demonstrate the high efficiency by computing all elementary DSI sets for all spinless and spinful plane groups using the mathematical theory of monoid, and find a large number of different nontrivial classifications, which contain both first-order and higher-order 2+1D anomalous Floquet topological phases. Using the framework, we further find a new 3+1D anomalous Floquet second-order topological insulator (AFSOTI) phase with anomalous chiral hinge modes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing the use of acoustic materials in office buildings

Office space designers encounter a challenge in identifying the optimal set of noise control materials to improve the acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum. To address this challenge, this paper presents a novel optimization model that provides the capability of minimizing the cost of acoustic materials while satisfying all designer-specified acoustic quality requirements. The model is developed in five main stages that focus on (1) identifying the correlated designer decisions that influence the model objective function; (2) formulating an optimization objective function; (3) identifying the model constraints that are organized into acoustic quality and materials selection constraints; (4) implementing the model using genetic algorithms (GA); and (5) evaluating the performance of the model using an office space design that is under construction to assess and improve the model feasibility and performance. The outcome of the performance evaluation stage illustrates the novel capabilities of the developed model in identifying the optimal selections for the type and area of acoustic material for each surface in the office space that achieve the desired acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin 1 (HALT-1)

Actinoporins are a family of Î±-pore-forming toxins (Î±-PFTs) that have been identified in sea anemones. Recently, a freshwater Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin (HALT) gene family was found in Hydra magnipapillata. Unlike sea anemone actinoporins that use sphingomyelin as their main recognition target, the HALTs proteins may recognise alternative lipid molecules as their target. To unveil the structural insights into lipid preference of HALTs protein as compared to sea anemone actinoporins, we have determined the first crystal structure of actinoporin-like toxin, HALT-1 at 1.43Â Ã… resolution with an acetylated lysine residue K76. Despite the overall structure of HALT-1 sharing a high structural similarity to sea anemone actinoporins, the atomic resolution structure revealed several unique structural features of HALT-1 that may influence the lipid preference and oligomerisation interface. The HALT-1 contains a RAG motif in place of the highly conserved RGD motif found in sea anemone actinoporins. The RAG motif contributed to a sharper Î²9-Î²10 turn, which may sway its oligomerisation interface in comparison to sea anemone actinoporins. In the lipid-binding region, the HALT-1 contains a shorter Î±2 helix and a longer Î±2-Î²9 loop due to deletion and subsequently an insertion of five amino acid residues in comparison to the sea anemone actinoporins. Structure comparison and molecular docking analysis further revealed that the HALT-1 lipid-binding site may favour sphingolipids with sulfate or phosphate head group more than the sphingomyelin. The structure of HALT-1 reported here provides a new insight for a better understanding of the evolution and lipid recognition mechanism of actinoporin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy