Dynamical symmetry indicators for Floquet crystals

Actinoporins are a family of Î±-pore-forming toxins (Î±-PFTs) that have been identified in sea anemones. Recently, a freshwater Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin (HALT) gene family was found in Hydra magnipapillata. Unlike sea anemone actinoporins that use sphingomyelin as their main recognition target, the HALTs proteins may recognise alternative lipid molecules as their target. To unveil the structural insights into lipid preference of HALTs protein as compared to sea anemone actinoporins, we have determined the first crystal structure of actinoporin-like toxin, HALT-1 at 1.43Â Ã… resolution with an acetylated lysine residue K76. Despite the overall structure of HALT-1 sharing a high structural similarity to sea anemone actinoporins, the atomic resolution structure revealed several unique structural features of HALT-1 that may influence the lipid preference and oligomerisation interface. The HALT-1 contains a RAG motif in place of the highly conserved RGD motif found in sea anemone actinoporins. The RAG motif contributed to a sharper Î²9-Î²10 turn, which may sway its oligomerisation interface in comparison to sea anemone actinoporins. In the lipid-binding region, the HALT-1 contains a shorter Î±2 helix and a longer Î±2-Î²9 loop due to deletion and subsequently an insertion of five amino acid residues in comparison to the sea anemone actinoporins. Structure comparison and molecular docking analysis further revealed that the HALT-1 lipid-binding site may favour sphingolipids with sulfate or phosphate head group more than the sphingomyelin. The structure of HALT-1 reported here provides a new insight for a better understanding of the evolution and lipid recognition mechanism of actinoporin.

