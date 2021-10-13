CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memristor-based biomimetic compound eye for real-time collision detection

By Yan Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lobula giant movement detector (LGMD) is the movement-sensitive, wide-field visual neuron positioned in the third visual neuropile of lobula. LGMD neuron can anticipate collision and trigger avoidance efficiently owing to the earlier occurring firing peak before collision. Vision chips inspired by the LGMD have been successfully implemented in very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) system. However, transistor-based chips and single devices to simulate LGMD neurons make them bulky, energy-inefficient and complicated. The devices with relatively compact structure and simple operation mode to mimic the escape response of LGMD neuron have not been realized yet. Here, the artificial LGMD visual neuron is implemented using light-mediated threshold switching memristor. The non-monotonic response to light flow field originated from the formation and break of Ag conductive filaments is analogue to the escape response of LGMD neuron. Furthermore, robot navigation with obstacle avoidance capability and biomimetic compound eyes with wide field-of-view (FoV) detection capability are demonstrated.

