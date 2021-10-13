Memristor-based biomimetic compound eye for real-time collision detection

Over the past decade, memristors have been extensively studied for a number of applications, almost exclusively with DC characterization techniques. Studies of memristors in AC circuits are sparse, with only a few examples found in the literature, and characterization methods with an AC input are also sparingly used. However, publications concerning the usage of memristors in this working regime are currently on the rise. Here we propose a "technology agnostic" methodology for memristor testing in certain frequency bands. A measurement process is initially proposed, with specific instructions on sample preparation, followed by an equipment calibration and measurement protocol. This article is structured inÂ a way which aims to facilitate the usage of any available measurement equipment and it can be applied on any type of memristive technology. The second half of this work is centered around the representation of data received from following this process. Bode plot and Nyquist plot representations are considered and the information received from them is evaluated. Finally, examples of expected behaviors are given, characterizing simulated scenarios which represent different internal device models and different switching behaviors, such as capacitive or inductive switching. This study aims at providing a cohesive way for memristor characterization, to be used as a good starting point for frequency applications, and for understanding physical processes inside the devices, by streamlining the measuring process and providing a frame in which data representation and comparison will be facilitated.

