Study on the technology of enhancing permeability by deep hole presplitting blasting in Sanyuan coal mine

To reduce gas disasters in low permeability and high gas coal seams and improve gas predrainage efficiency, conventional deep hole presplitting blasting permeability increasing technology was refined and perfected. The damage degree of coal and rock blasting was quantitatively evaluated by using the value range of the damage variable D. According to the actual field test parameters of coal seam #3 in the Sanyuan coal mine, Dlim"‰="‰0.81"‰~"‰1.0 was the coal rock crushing area, Dlim"‰="‰0.19"‰~"‰0.81 was the coal rock crack area, and Dlim"‰="‰0"‰~"‰0.19 was the coal rock disturbance area. The blasting models under different blasting parameters were established by ANSYS/LS-DYNA software. The influence radius of single-hole blasting was 3.1Â m, the hole diameter of double-hole blasting was 113Â mm, the hole spacing was 5.5Â m, and the delayed blasting time was 25Â ms. According to the numerical simulation results, the determined parameters were tested on the working face of the 1312 transportation roadway in coal seam #3 of the Sanyuan coal mine. The results show that after blasting, the permeability of the original coal seam was increased by more than 30 times, the gas concentration was increased by 2.16 times, and the single hole purity and mixing volume were increased by 4.73 and 4.27 times, respectively. The positive effects of deep hole presplitting blasting permeability enhancement technology on the pressure relief and permeability enhancement of a low pressure and high gas coal seam were determined.