Study on the technology of enhancing permeability by deep hole presplitting blasting in Sanyuan coal mine

By Dan Zhao
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo reduce gas disasters in low permeability and high gas coal seams and improve gas predrainage efficiency, conventional deep hole presplitting blasting permeability increasing technology was refined and perfected. The damage degree of coal and rock blasting was quantitatively evaluated by using the value range of the damage variable D. According to the actual field test parameters of coal seam #3 in the Sanyuan coal mine, Dlim"‰="‰0.81"‰~"‰1.0 was the coal rock crushing area, Dlim"‰="‰0.19"‰~"‰0.81 was the coal rock crack area, and Dlim"‰="‰0"‰~"‰0.19 was the coal rock disturbance area. The blasting models under different blasting parameters were established by ANSYS/LS-DYNA software. The influence radius of single-hole blasting was 3.1Â m, the hole diameter of double-hole blasting was 113Â mm, the hole spacing was 5.5Â m, and the delayed blasting time was 25Â ms. According to the numerical simulation results, the determined parameters were tested on the working face of the 1312 transportation roadway in coal seam #3 of the Sanyuan coal mine. The results show that after blasting, the permeability of the original coal seam was increased by more than 30 times, the gas concentration was increased by 2.16 times, and the single hole purity and mixing volume were increased by 4.73 and 4.27 times, respectively. The positive effects of deep hole presplitting blasting permeability enhancement technology on the pressure relief and permeability enhancement of a low pressure and high gas coal seam were determined.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Experimental study on the properties of modern blue clay brick for Kaifeng People's Conference Hall

This article presents building assessment research comprising on-site inspections, indoor scientific tests, and material performance studies on the wall blue clay bricks in the Kaifeng People's Conference Hall, objectively developing an enhanced scientific understanding to renovate modern buildings. Using X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), alongside a parametric study of density, moisture content, water absorption, void ratio, frosting, compressive strength, and softening coefficient in assessing the material health of the blue clay bricks and it's non-key parts, in developing "appropriate and compatible renovation" to repair contemporaneous buildings. The composition, pore characteristics, weathering degree, and mechanical properties of the blue clay brick samples were analyzed. These parameters showed that blue clay brick fired at less than 1000Â Â°C; the main mineral composition as quartz, followed by albite, mica, and anorthite. Its density was 1.573Â g/cm3, less than the 1.70Â g/cm3 of ordinary clay brick. According to the standards, the water absorption was greater than that of regular sintered bricks by more than 18% and was slightly frosted. Compressive strength being less than MU10 did not meet the current design specifications for masonry. Its softening coefficient was between 0.70 and 0.85, but its water resistance was relatively good. The research results provide an essential reference for judging the health and longevity of modern buildings to achieve scientific guidelines for practical protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multilayer radiation shield for satellite electronic components protection

In this paper, various multi-layer shields are designed, optimized, and analyzed for electron and proton space environments. The design process is performed for various suitable materials for the local protection of sensitive electronic devices using MCNPX code and the Genetic optimization Algorithm. In the optimizations process, the total ionizing dose is 53.3% and 72% greater than the aluminum shield for proton and electron environments, respectively. Considering the importance of the protons in the LEO orbits, the construction of the shield was based on designing a proton source. A sample shield is built using a combination of Aluminum Bronze and molybdenum layers with a copper carrier to demonstrate the idea. Comparisons of radiation attenuation coefficient results indicate a good agreement between the experimental, simulation, and analytical calculations results. The good specifications of the proposed multi-layer shield prove their capability and ability to use in satellite missions for electronic device protection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Integrated study on the comprehensive magnetic-field configuration performance in the 150Â kW superconducting magnetoplasmadynamic thruster

Higher magnetic fields are always favoured in the magnetoplasmadynamic thruster (MPDT) due to its superior control of the plasma profile and acceleration process. This paper introduces the world's first integrated study on the 150Â kW level AF-MPDT equipped with a superconductive coil. A completely new way of using superconducting magnet technology to confine plasma with high energy and extremely high temperatures is proposed. Using the PIC method of microscopic particle simulation, the plasma magnetic nozzle effect and performance of the MPDT under different magnetic-field conditions were studied. The integrated experiment used demonstrated that, in conjunction with the superconducting coil, greater homogeneity and a stronger magnetic field not only caused more even cathode ablation and improved its lifespan but also improved the performance of the MPDT (maximum thrust was 4Â N at 150Â kW, 0.56Â T). Maximum thrust efficiency reached 76.6% and the specific impulse reached 5714Â s.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Curvature flows, scaling laws and the geometry of attrition under impacts

Impact induced attrition processes are, beyond being essential models of industrial ore processing, broadly regarded as the key to decipher the provenance of sedimentary particles. Here we establish the first link between microscopic, particle-based models and the mean field theory for these processes. Based on realistic computer simulations of particle-wall collision sequences we first identify the well-known damage and fragmentation energy phases, then we show that the former is split into the abrasion phase with infinite sample lifetime (analogous to Sternberg's Law) at finite asymptotic mass and the cleavage phase with finite sample lifetime, decreasing as a power law of the impact velocity (analogous to Basquin's Law). This splitting establishes the link between mean field models (curvature-driven partial differential equations) and particle-based models: only in the abrasion phase does shape evolution emerging in the latter reproduce with startling accuracy the spatio-temporal patterns (two geometric phases) predicted by the former.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing the use of acoustic materials in office buildings

Office space designers encounter a challenge in identifying the optimal set of noise control materials to improve the acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum. To address this challenge, this paper presents a novel optimization model that provides the capability of minimizing the cost of acoustic materials while satisfying all designer-specified acoustic quality requirements. The model is developed in five main stages that focus on (1) identifying the correlated designer decisions that influence the model objective function; (2) formulating an optimization objective function; (3) identifying the model constraints that are organized into acoustic quality and materials selection constraints; (4) implementing the model using genetic algorithms (GA); and (5) evaluating the performance of the model using an office space design that is under construction to assess and improve the model feasibility and performance. The outcome of the performance evaluation stage illustrates the novel capabilities of the developed model in identifying the optimal selections for the type and area of acoustic material for each surface in the office space that achieve the desired acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Smart technologies help reshape coal mining industry in China

XI'AN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- With a few clicks on a smartphone, a giant machine roared to life and coal briquettes began to be transported to the surface of the conveyor belts. "I can even control the conveyor and other equipment in the coal mine from home by using a management application on my phone," said 32-year-old Cai Jin at a spacious and illuminated work platform that is around 280 meters below ground at the Caojiatan Coal Mine, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Untwisted trilayer graphene hosts superconductivity and magnetism

Superconductivity and magnetism have been observed in layered graphene in which the sheets are twisted with respect to each other. But a simpler, more stable graphene system also exhibits these phases. Thiti Taychatanapat. Thiti Taychatanapat is in the Department of Physics, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Electrons typically propagate without...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental characterization of bending effects for solid and hollow dielectric waveguides at V-band

Mm-wave dielectric waveguides are a promising and low-cost technology for the transmission of ultra-high data rates. Besides the attenuation (losses) and group delay, the bending loss of the dielectric waveguides is also one of the key parameters to establish the capacity and energy efficiency of such wired links, when deployed in realistic scenarios. In this context, we report the experimental characterizations of bending effects for various solid and hollow commercially available dielectric waveguides at V-band (50"“75Â GHz). A wide-band transition has been designed to carry out the measurements using a Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and extension modules. The measured results are in very good agreement with full-wave simulations. Our experimental results show an average bending loss of 1.46Â dB over the entire V-band for the fundamental \({HE}_{11}^{y}\) mode of a PTFE solid dielectric waveguide (core diameter of 3.06Â mm) with a 90Â° bending angle and 25Â mm radius of curvature. This value rises up to 2.88Â dB (or 3.25Â dB) when bending radius is changed to 15Â mm (or bending angle grows up to 140Â°). The measurements also show that the measured bending losses increase significantly for hollow dielectric waveguides, in particular when the inner to outer diameter ratio gets larger.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A new opportunity for the emerging tellurium semiconductor: making resistive switching devices

The development of the resistive switching cross-point array as the next-generation platform for high-density storage, in-memory computing and neuromorphic computing heavily relies on the improvement of the two component devices, volatile selector and nonvolatile memory, which have distinct operating current requirements. The perennial current-volatility dilemma that has been widely faced in various device implementations remains a major bottleneck. Here, we show that the device based on electrochemically active, low-thermal conductivity and low-melting temperature semiconducting tellurium filament can solve this dilemma, being able to function as either selector or memory in respective desired current ranges. Furthermore, we demonstrate one-selector-one-resistor behavior in a tandem of two identical Te-based devices, indicating the potential of Te-based device as a universal array building block. These nonconventional phenomena can be understood from a combination of unique electrical-thermal properties in Te. Preliminary device optimization efforts also indicate large and unique design space for Te-based resistive switching devices.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Biocompatible artificial synapses based on a zein active layer obtained from maize for neuromorphic computing

Artificial synaptic devices based on natural organic materials are becoming the most desirable for extending their fields of applications to include wearable and implantable devices due to their biocompatibility, flexibility, lightweight, and scalability. Herein, we proposed a zein material, extracted from natural maize, as an active layer in an artificial synapse. The synaptic device exhibited notable digital-data storage and analog data processing capabilities. Remarkably, the zein-based synaptic device achieved recognition accuracy of up to 87% and exhibited clear digit-classification results on the learning and inference test. Moreover, the recognition accuracy of the zein-based artificial synapse was maintained within a difference of less than 2%, regardless of mechanically stressed conditions. We believe that this work will be an important asset toward the realization of wearable and implantable devices utilizing artificial synapses.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Implications for conservation and game management of the roadkill levels of the endemic Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis)

The Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis) is an important small game species endemic to the Iberian Peninsula for which the incidence of roadkill is unknown. We surveyed Iberian hare"“vehicle accidents on road networks in southern Spain, focusing on roads that mainly run through favorable habitats for this species: Mediterranean landscapes with plots of arable crops, olive groves, and vineyards. We recorded roadkills over a 5-month period, estimated hare accident densities on roads, and compared these numbers to hare hunting yields in adjoining hunting estates. We also analyzed the spatial patterns of and potential factors influencing hare roadkills. We detected the existence of black spots for hare roadkills in areas with high landscape heterogeneity that also included embankments and nearby crossroads and had high traffic intensity. Hare roadkill levels ranged from 5 to 25% of the annual harvest of hares killed on neighboring hunting estates. We suggest that road collisions should be considered in Iberian hare conservation in addition to hunting, since they may represent an additive source of mortality. Game managers should address the issue of hare roadkill in harvest planning to compensate for hare accidents, adjusting hunting quotas to account for this unnatural source of mortality. Our results suggest future directions for applied research in road ecology, including further work on demographic compensation and roadkill mitigation.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

AÂ neutralizing IL-11 antibody reduces vessel hyperplasia in a mouse carotid artery wire injury model

Vascular restenosis remains a major problem in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Neointimal hyperplasia, defined by post-procedure proliferation and migration of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) is a key underlying pathology. Here we investigated the role of Interleukin 11 (IL-11) in a mouse model of injury-related plaque development. Apoeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice were fed a hyperlipidaemic diet and subjected to carotid wire injury of the right carotid. Mice were injected with an anti-IL11 antibody (X203), IgG control antibody or buffer. We performed ultrasound analysis to assess vessel wall thickness and blood velocity. Using histology and immunofluorescence approaches, we determined the effects of IL-11 inhibition on VSMC and macrophages phenotypes and fibrosis. Treatment of mice with carotid wire injury using X203 significantly reduced post-endothelial injury vessel wall thickness, and injury-related plaque, when compared to control. Immunofluorescence staining of the injury-related plaque showed that X203 treatment did not reduce macrophage numbers, but reduced the number of VSMCs and lowered matrix metalloproteinase 2 (MMP2) levels and collagen content in comparison to control. X203 treatment was associated with a significant increase in smooth muscle protein 22Î± (SM22Î±) positive cells in injury-related plaque compared to control, suggesting preservation of the contractile VSMC phenotype. Interestingly, X203 also reduced the collagen content of uninjured carotid arteries as compared to IgG, showing an additional effect on hyperlipidemia-induced arterial remodeling in the absence of mechanical injury. Therapeutic inhibition of IL-11 reduced vessel wall thickness, attenuated neointimal hyperplasia, and has favorable effects on vascular remodeling following wire-induced endothelial injury. This suggests IL-11 inhibition as a potential novel therapeutic approach to reduce arterial stenosis following revascularization in CAD and PAD patients.
SCIENCE
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
buzzfeednews.com

A Data Sleuth Challenged A Powerful COVID Scientist. Then He Came After Her.

Days after a mysterious new illness was declared a pandemic last March, a prominent scientist in France announced that he had already found a cure. Based on a small clinical trial, microbiologist Didier Raoult claimed that hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old antimalarial drug, was part of a 100% effective treatment against COVID-19. Then–US president Donald Trump promptly proclaimed that the finding could be “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Regulators of human brain evolution

It is thought that the expanded size and synaptic complexity of the human prefrontal cortex (PFC) arose from evolutionary changes in patterns of developmental gene expression. Two new papers by Sestan and colleagues provide insight into the molecular basis of conserved and species-specific gene expression control in the developing PFC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrated computational analyses reveal novel insights into the stromal microenvironment of SHH-subtype medulloblastoma

Medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumour of childhood. While our understanding of this disease has progressed substantially in recent years, the role of tumour microenvironment remains unclear. Given the increasing role of microenvironment-targeted therapeutics in other cancers, this study was aimed at further exploring its role in medulloblastoma. Multiple computational techniques were used to analyze open-source bulk and single cell RNA seq data from primary samples derived from all subgroups of medulloblastoma. Gene expression is used to infer stromal subpopulations, and network-based approaches are used to identify potential therapeutic targets. Bulk data was obtained from 763 medulloblastoma samples and single cell data from an additional 7241 cells from 23 tumours. Independent bulk (285 tumours) and single cell (32,868 cells from 29 tumours) validation cohorts were used to verify results. The SHH subgroup was found to be enriched in stromal activity, including the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, while group 3 is comparatively stroma-suppressed. Several receptor and ligand candidates underlying this difference are identified which we find to correlate with metastatic potential of SHH medulloblastoma. Additionally, a biologically active gradient is detected within SHH medulloblastoma, from "stroma-active" to "stroma-suppressed" cells which may have relevance to targeted therapy. This study serves to further elucidate the role of the stromal microenvironment in SHH-subgroup medulloblastoma and identify novel treatment possibilities for this challenging disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY

