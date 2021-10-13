CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic topological quantum chemistry

By Luis Elcoro
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 100 years, the group-theoretic characterization of crystalline solids has provided the foundational language for diverse problems in physics and chemistry. However, the group theory of crystals with commensurate magnetic order has remained incomplete for the past 70 years, due to the complicated symmetries of magnetic crystals. In this work, we complete the 100-year-old problem of crystalline group theory by deriving the small corepresentations, momentum stars, compatibility relations, and magnetic elementary band corepresentations of the 1,421 magnetic space groups (MSGs), which we have made freely accessible through tools on the Bilbao Crystallographic Server. We extend Topological Quantum Chemistry to the MSGs to form a complete, real-space theory of band topology in magnetic and nonmagnetic crystalline solids "“ Magnetic Topological Quantum Chemistry (MTQC). Using MTQC, we derive the complete set of symmetry-based indicators of electronic band topology, for which we identify symmetry-respecting bulk and anomalous surface and hinge states.

www.nature.com

APS Physics

Rising Above the Quantum Noise

Department of Chemical Science, University of Padua, Padua, Italy. The control of molecular-level quantum effects in artificial photosynthetic membranes is a powerful tuning knob for optimizing long-range energy transport, according to a theoretical study. The idea of engineering artificial molecular devices that mimic natural photosynthesis dates back to 1912, when...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum anomalous Hall octet driven by orbital magnetism in bilayer graphene

The quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect—a macroscopic manifestation of chiral band topology at zero magnetic field—has been experimentally realized only by the magnetic doping of topological insulators1,2,3 and the delicate design of moiré heterostructures4,5,6,7,8. However, the seemingly simple bilayer graphene without magnetic doping or moiré engineering has long been predicted to host competing ordered states with QAH effects9,10,11. Here we explore states in bilayer graphene with a conductance of 2 e2 h−1 (where e is the electronic charge and h is Planck’s constant) that not only survive down to anomalously small magnetic fields and up to temperatures of five kelvin but also exhibit magnetic hysteresis. Together, the experimental signatures provide compelling evidence for orbital-magnetism-driven QAH behaviour that is tunable via electric and magnetic fields as well as carrier sign. The observed octet of QAH phases is distinct from previous observations owing to its peculiar ferrimagnetic and ferrielectric order that is characterized by quantized anomalous charge, spin, valley and spin–valley Hall behaviour9.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Higher-order topological Mott insulator on the pyrochlore lattice

We provide the first unbiased evidence for a higher-order topological Mott insulator in three dimensions by numerically exact quantum Monte Carlo simulations. This insulating phase is adiabatically connected to a third-order topological insulator in the noninteracting limit, which features gapless modes around the corners of the pyrochlore lattice and is characterized by a \({\mathbb {Z}}_{4}\) spin-Berry phase. The difference between the correlated and non-correlated topological phases is that in the former phase the gapless corner modes emerge only in spin excitations being Mott-like. We also show that the topological phase transition from the third-order topological Mott insulator to the usual Mott insulator occurs when the bulk spin gap solely closes.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Topological complex-energy braiding of non-Hermitian bands

Effects connected with the mathematical theory of knots1 emerge in many areas of science, from physics2,3 to biology4. Recent theoretical work discovered that the braid group characterizes the topology of non-Hermitian periodic systems5, where the complex band energies can braid in momentum space. However, such braids of complex-energy bands have not been realized or controlled experimentally. Here, we introduce a tight-binding lattice model that can achieve arbitrary elements in the braid group of two strands 𝔹2. We experimentally demonstrate such topological complex-energy braiding of non-Hermitian bands in a synthetic dimension6,7. Our experiments utilize frequency modes in two coupled ring resonators, one of which undergoes simultaneous phase and amplitude modulation. We observe a wide variety of two-band braiding structures that constitute representative instances of links and knots, including the unlink, the unknot, the Hopf link and the trefoil. We also show that the handedness of braids can be changed. Our results provide a direct demonstration of the braid-group characterization of non-Hermitian topology and open a pathway for designing and realizing topologically robust phases in open classical and quantum systems.
PHYSICS
Person
Dirac
pharmaceuticalintelligence.com

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021. Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung, Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”. An ingenious tool for building molecules. Building molecules is a difficult art. Benjamin List and David MacMillan are awarded the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optomechanical quantum teleportation

Quantum teleportation, the faithful transfer of an unknown input state onto a remote quantum system1, is a key component in long-distance quantum communication protocols2 and distributed quantum computing3,4. At the same time, high-frequency nano-optomechanical systems5 hold great promise as nodes in a future quantum network6, operating on-chip at low-loss optical telecom wavelengths with long mechanical lifetimes. Recent demonstrations include entanglement between two resonators7, a quantum memory8 and microwave-to-optics transduction9,10,11. Despite these successes, quantum teleportation of an optical input state onto a long-lived optomechanical memory is an outstanding challenge. Here we demonstrate quantum teleportation of a polarization-encoded optical input state onto the joint state of a pair of nanomechanical resonators. Our protocol also allows to store and retrieve an arbitrary qubit state onto a dual-rail encoded optomechanical quantum memory. This work demonstrates the full functionality of a single quantum repeater node and presents a key milestone towards applications of optomechanical systems as quantum network nodes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superior robustness of anomalous non-reciprocal topological edge states

Robustness against disorder and defects is a pivotal advantage of topological systems1, manifested by the absence of electronic backscattering in the quantum-Hall2 and spin-Hall effects3, and by unidirectional waveguiding in their classical analogues4,5. Two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, in particular, provide unprecedented opportunities in a variety of fields owing to their compact planar geometries, which are compatible with the fabrication technologies used in modern electronics and photonics. Among all 2D topological phases, Chern insulators14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25 are currently the most reliable designs owing to the genuine backscattering immunity of their non-reciprocal edge modes, brought via time-reversal symmetry breaking. Yet such resistance to fabrication tolerances is limited to fluctuations of the same order of magnitude as their bandgap, limiting their resilience to small perturbations only. Here we investigate the robustness problem in a system where edge transmission canÂ survive disorder levels with strengths arbitrarily larger than the bandgap-an anomalous non-reciprocal topological network. We explore the general conditions needed to obtain such an unusual effect in systems made of unitary three-port non-reciprocalÂ scatterers connected by phase links, and establish the superior robustness of anomalous edge transmission modes over Chern ones to phase-link disorder of arbitrarily large values. We confirm experimentally the exceptional resilience of the anomalous phase, and demonstrate its operation in various arbitrarily shaped disordered multi-port prototypes. Our results pave the way to efficient, arbitrary planar energy transport on 2D substrates for wave devices with full protection against large fabrication flaws or imperfections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of network topological structures on systematic technology adoption and carbon emission reduction

This paper investigates how the topological structure of the technological spillover network among agents affects the adoption of a new clean technology and the reduction of system's carbon emissions. Through building a systematic technology adoption model with technological spillover effect among agents from the network perspective, this paper first illustrates how the new technology diffuses from the earlier adopters to the later adopters under different network topological structures. Further, this paper examines how the carbon emission constraints imposed on pilot agents affect the carbon emissions of other agents and the entire system under different network topological structures. Simulation results of our study suggest that, (1) different topological structures of the technological spillover network have great influence on the adoption and diffusion of a new advanced technology; (2) imposing carbon emission constraints on pilot agents can reduce carbon emissions of other agents and thereby the entire system. However, the effectiveness of the carbon emission constraints is also largely determined by the network topological structures. Our study implies that the empirical research of the network topological structure among the participating entities is a pre-requisite to evaluate the real effectiveness of a carbon emission reduction policy from the system perspective.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Quantum-torque-induced breaking of magnetic interfaces in ultracold gases

A rich variety of physical effects in spin dynamics arise at the interface between different magnetic materials1. Engineered systems with interlaced magnetic structures have been used to implement spin transistors, memories and other spintronic devices2,3. However, experiments in solid-state systems can be difficult to interpret because of disorder and losses. Here we realize analogues of magnetic junctions using a coherently coupled mixture of ultracold bosonic gases. The spatial inhomogeneity of the atomic gas makes the system change its behaviour from regions with oscillating magnetization-resembling a magnetic material in the presence of an external transverse field-to regions with a defined magnetization, similar to magnetic materials with ferromagnetic anisotropy stronger than external fields. Starting from a far-from-equilibrium fully polarized state, magnetic interfaces rapidly form. At the interfaces, we observe the formation of short-wavelength magnetic waves. They are generated by a quantum torque contribution to the spin current and produce strong spatial anticorrelations in the magnetization. Our results establish ultracold gases as a platform for the study of far-from-equilibrium spin dynamics in regimes that are not easily accessible in solid-state systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A mutational hotspot that determines highly repeatable evolution can be built and broken by silent genetic changes

Mutational hotspots can determine evolutionary outcomes and make evolution repeatable. Hotspots are products of multiple evolutionary forces including mutation rate heterogeneity, but this variable is often hard to identify. In this work, we reveal that a near-deterministic genetic hotspot can be built and broken by a handful of silent mutations. We observe this when studying homologous immotile variants of the bacteria Pseudomonas fluorescens, AR2 and Pf0-2x. AR2 resurrects motility through highly repeatable de novo mutation of the same nucleotide in >95% lines in minimal media (ntrB A289C). Pf0-2x, however, evolves via a number of mutations meaning the two strains diverge significantly during adaptation. We determine that this evolutionary disparity is owed to just 6 synonymous variations within the ntrB locus, which we demonstrate by swapping the sites and observing that we are able to both break (>95% to 0%) and build (0% to 80%) a deterministic mutational hotspot. Our work reveals a key role for silent genetic variation in determining adaptive outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tailoring the properties of quantum dot-micropillars by ultrafast optical injection of free charge carriers

We review recent studies of cavity switching induced by the optical injection of free carriers in micropillar cavities containing quantum dots. Using the quantum dots as a broadband internal light source and a streak camera as detector, we track the resonance frequencies for a large set of modes with picosecond time resolution. We report a record-fast switch-on time constant (1.5"‰ps) and observe major transient modifications of the modal structure of the micropillar on the 10"‰ps time scale: mode crossings are induced by a focused symmetric injection of free carriers, while a lifting of several mode degeneracies is observed when off-axis injection breaks the rotational symmetry of the micropillar. We show theoretically and experimentally that cavity switching can be used to tailor the dynamic properties of the coupled QD"“cavity system. We report the generation of ultrashort spontaneous emission pulses (as short as 6"‰ps duration) by a collection of frequency-selected QDs in a switched pillar microcavity. These pulses display a very small coherence length, attractive for ultrafast speckle-free imaging. Moreover, the control of QD-mode coupling on the 10"‰ps time scale establishes cavity switching as an appealing resource for quantum photonics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Friction modulation in limbless, three-dimensional gaits and heterogeneous terrains

Motivated by a possible convergence of terrestrial limbless locomotion strategies ultimately determined by interfacial effects, we show how both 3D gait alterations and locomotory adaptations to heterogeneous terrains can be understood through the lens of local friction modulation. Via an effective-friction modeling approach, compounded by 3D simulations, the emergence and disappearance of a range of locomotory behaviors observed in nature is systematically explained in relation to inhabited environments. Our approach also simplifies the treatment of terrain heterogeneity, whereby even solid obstacles may be seen as high friction regions, which we confirm against experiments of snakes 'diffracting' while traversing rows of posts, similar to optical waves. We further this optic analogy by illustrating snake refraction, reflection and lens focusing. We use these insights to engineer surface friction patterns and demonstrate passive snake navigation in complex topographies. Overall, our study outlines a unified view that connects active and passive 3D mechanics with heterogeneous interfacial effects to explain a broad set of biological observations, and potentially inspire engineering design.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE

