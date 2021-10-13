CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A new optimization algorithm to solve multi-objective problems

By Mohammad Reza Sharifi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimultaneous optimization of several competing objectives requires increasing the capability of optimization algorithms. This paper proposes the multi-objective moth swarm algorithm, for the first time, to solve various multi-objective problems. In the proposed algorithm, a new definition for pathfinder moths and moonlight was proposed to enhance the synchronization capability as well as to maintain a good spread of non-dominated solutions. In addition, the crowding-distance mechanism was employed to select the most efficient solutions within the population. This mechanism indicates the distribution of non-dominated solutions around a particular non-dominated solution. Accordingly, a set of non-dominated solutions obtained by the proposed multi-objective algorithm is kept in an archive to be used later for improving its exploratory capability. The capability of the proposed MOMSA was investigated by a set of multi-objective benchmark problems having 7 to 30 dimensions. The results were compared with three well-known meta-heuristics of multi-objective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA/D), Pareto envelope-based selection algorithm II (PESA-II), and multi-objective ant lion optimizer (MOALO). Four metrics of generational distance (GD), spacing (S), spread (Î”), and maximum spread (MS) were employed for comparison purposes. The qualitative and quantitative results indicated the superior performance and the higher capability of the proposed MOMSA algorithm over the other algorithms. The MOMSA algorithm with the average values of CPU time"‰="‰2771Â s, GD"‰="‰0.138, S"‰="‰0.063, Î”"‰="‰1.053, and MS"‰="‰0.878 proved to be a robust and reliable model for multi-objective optimization.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Optimization of an appointment scheduling problem for healthcare systems based on the quality of fairness service using whale optimization algorithm and NSGA-II

Effective appointment scheduling (EAS) is essential for the quality and patient satisfaction in hospital management. Healthcare schedulers typically refer patients to a suitable period of service before the admission call closes. The appointment date can no longer be adjusted. This research presents the whale optimization algorithm (WOA) based on the Pareto archive and NSGA-II algorithm to solve the appointment scheduling model by considering the simulation approach. Based on these two algorithms, this paper has addressed the multi-criteria method in appointment scheduling. This paper computes WOA and NSGA with various hypotheses to meet the analysis and different factors related to patients in the hospital. In the last part of the model, this paper has analyzed NSGA and WOA with three cases. Fairness policy first come first serve (FCFS) considers the most priority factor to obtain from figure to strategies optimized solution for best satisfaction results. In the proposed NSGA, the FCFS approach and the WOA approach are contrasted. Numerical results indicate that both the FCFS and WOA approaches outperform the strategy optimized by the proposed algorithm.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Mathematicians solve an old geometry problem on equiangular lines

Equiangular lines are lines in space that pass through a single point, and whose pairwise angles are all equal. Picture in 2D the three diagonals of a regular hexagon, and in 3D, the six lines connecting opposite vertices of a regular icosahedron. Mathematicians are not limited to three dimensions, however.
MATHEMATICS
gitconnected.com

Algorithms

This is one of multiple articles that will be covering algorithms in detail. Developers struggle with these and I want to simplify them as much as possible, from basic to complex. Whether you want to land a high-paying job as a software developer or want to land those exclusive gold...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamad
Person
Vilfredo Pareto
techxplore.com

A new model to enable multi-object tracking in unmanned aerial systems

To efficiently navigate their surrounding environments and complete missions, unmanned aerial systems (UASs) should be able to detect multiple objects in their surroundings and track their movements over time. So far, however, enabling multi-object tracking in unmanned aerial vehicles has proved to be fairly challenging. Researchers at Lockheed Martin AI...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Using python to solve a complicated mathematical problem

I was recently tasked with solving a very interesting and complicated coding problem via codesignal for a Roblox coding interview. Although I could not finish the problem before the finish time, I was driven to continue the problem, and wrap it up later. The task at hand was to create a function that looks for all possible rhombus shapes (with a specific radius) within a matrix, sum up all the digits contained in each rhombus. And finally return an output with the three biggest rhombus sums.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Algorithm#Genetic Algorithm#Optimization Problems#Momsa#Moea#Ii#Pesa#Gd
ucsf.edu

Solving Full Text Access Problems

Recently, some library users reported being unable to access the full text of Wiley resources even when connected to the UCSF network via VPN. This occurs when the Wiley website identifies a user by their computer’s IPv6 address rather than by the VPN’s IPv4 address. Publisher websites are configured to allow full-text access based on a user’s IP address, so Wiley denies access because the user’s IPv6 address is not among the allowed IP addresses for UCSF. At the moment, Wiley is the only publisher website where users are experiencing this problem.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regulators of human brain evolution

It is thought that the expanded size and synaptic complexity of the human prefrontal cortex (PFC) arose from evolutionary changes in patterns of developmental gene expression. Two new papers by Sestan and colleagues provide insight into the molecular basis of conserved and species-specific gene expression control in the developing PFC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
MIT Technology Review

These weird virtual creatures evolve their bodies to solve problems

An endless variety of virtual creatures scamper and scuttle across the screen, struggling over obstacles or dragging balls toward a target. They look like half-formed crabs made of sausages—or perhaps Thing, the disembodied hand from The Addams Family. But these "unimals" (short for “universal animals”) could in fact help researchers develop more general-purpose intelligence in machines.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Curvature flows, scaling laws and the geometry of attrition under impacts

Impact induced attrition processes are, beyond being essential models of industrial ore processing, broadly regarded as the key to decipher the provenance of sedimentary particles. Here we establish the first link between microscopic, particle-based models and the mean field theory for these processes. Based on realistic computer simulations of particle-wall collision sequences we first identify the well-known damage and fragmentation energy phases, then we show that the former is split into the abrasion phase with infinite sample lifetime (analogous to Sternberg's Law) at finite asymptotic mass and the cleavage phase with finite sample lifetime, decreasing as a power law of the impact velocity (analogous to Basquin's Law). This splitting establishes the link between mean field models (curvature-driven partial differential equations) and particle-based models: only in the abrasion phase does shape evolution emerging in the latter reproduce with startling accuracy the spatio-temporal patterns (two geometric phases) predicted by the former.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multilayer radiation shield for satellite electronic components protection

In this paper, various multi-layer shields are designed, optimized, and analyzed for electron and proton space environments. The design process is performed for various suitable materials for the local protection of sensitive electronic devices using MCNPX code and the Genetic optimization Algorithm. In the optimizations process, the total ionizing dose is 53.3% and 72% greater than the aluminum shield for proton and electron environments, respectively. Considering the importance of the protons in the LEO orbits, the construction of the shield was based on designing a proton source. A sample shield is built using a combination of Aluminum Bronze and molybdenum layers with a copper carrier to demonstrate the idea. Comparisons of radiation attenuation coefficient results indicate a good agreement between the experimental, simulation, and analytical calculations results. The good specifications of the proposed multi-layer shield prove their capability and ability to use in satellite missions for electronic device protection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

A mutational hotspot that determines highly repeatable evolution can be built and broken by silent genetic changes

Mutational hotspots can determine evolutionary outcomes and make evolution repeatable. Hotspots are products of multiple evolutionary forces including mutation rate heterogeneity, but this variable is often hard to identify. In this work, we reveal that a near-deterministic genetic hotspot can be built and broken by a handful of silent mutations. We observe this when studying homologous immotile variants of the bacteria Pseudomonas fluorescens, AR2 and Pf0-2x. AR2 resurrects motility through highly repeatable de novo mutation of the same nucleotide in >95% lines in minimal media (ntrB A289C). Pf0-2x, however, evolves via a number of mutations meaning the two strains diverge significantly during adaptation. We determine that this evolutionary disparity is owed to just 6 synonymous variations within the ntrB locus, which we demonstrate by swapping the sites and observing that we are able to both break (>95% to 0%) and build (0% to 80%) a deterministic mutational hotspot. Our work reveals a key role for silent genetic variation in determining adaptive outcomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental characterization of bending effects for solid and hollow dielectric waveguides at V-band

Mm-wave dielectric waveguides are a promising and low-cost technology for the transmission of ultra-high data rates. Besides the attenuation (losses) and group delay, the bending loss of the dielectric waveguides is also one of the key parameters to establish the capacity and energy efficiency of such wired links, when deployed in realistic scenarios. In this context, we report the experimental characterizations of bending effects for various solid and hollow commercially available dielectric waveguides at V-band (50"“75Â GHz). A wide-band transition has been designed to carry out the measurements using a Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and extension modules. The measured results are in very good agreement with full-wave simulations. Our experimental results show an average bending loss of 1.46Â dB over the entire V-band for the fundamental \({HE}_{11}^{y}\) mode of a PTFE solid dielectric waveguide (core diameter of 3.06Â mm) with a 90Â° bending angle and 25Â mm radius of curvature. This value rises up to 2.88Â dB (or 3.25Â dB) when bending radius is changed to 15Â mm (or bending angle grows up to 140Â°). The measurements also show that the measured bending losses increase significantly for hollow dielectric waveguides, in particular when the inner to outer diameter ratio gets larger.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tailoring the properties of quantum dot-micropillars by ultrafast optical injection of free charge carriers

We review recent studies of cavity switching induced by the optical injection of free carriers in micropillar cavities containing quantum dots. Using the quantum dots as a broadband internal light source and a streak camera as detector, we track the resonance frequencies for a large set of modes with picosecond time resolution. We report a record-fast switch-on time constant (1.5"‰ps) and observe major transient modifications of the modal structure of the micropillar on the 10"‰ps time scale: mode crossings are induced by a focused symmetric injection of free carriers, while a lifting of several mode degeneracies is observed when off-axis injection breaks the rotational symmetry of the micropillar. We show theoretically and experimentally that cavity switching can be used to tailor the dynamic properties of the coupled QD"“cavity system. We report the generation of ultrashort spontaneous emission pulses (as short as 6"‰ps duration) by a collection of frequency-selected QDs in a switched pillar microcavity. These pulses display a very small coherence length, attractive for ultrafast speckle-free imaging. Moreover, the control of QD-mode coupling on the 10"‰ps time scale establishes cavity switching as an appealing resource for quantum photonics.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy