Î±-FeO/graphene oxide powder and thin film nanocomposites as peculiar photocatalysts for dye removal from wastewater

By Mahsa Khoshnam
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this study, hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) powder nanocomposites and thin-film hematite graphene oxide (Î±Fe2O3-GO) were synthesized for application in the removal of Rhodamine B (RhB) from textile wastewater. Î±Fe2O3-GO nanomaterials were placed onto the FTO substrate to form a thin layer of nanocomposites. Different analysis including XRD, FTIR, Raman spectra, XPS, and FESEM were done to analyze the morphology, structure, and properties of the synthesized composites as well as the chemical interactions of Î±Fe2O3 with GO. The photocatalytic performance of two synthesized composites was compared with different concentrations of Î±Fe2O3-GO. The results showed that powder nanocomposites are more effective than thin-film composites for the removal of RhB dye. Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed over 64% of dye while thin-film nanocomposites had less removal efficiencies with just under 47% removal rate. The reusability test was done for both materials in which Î±Fe2O3-GO-5% powder nanocomposites removed a higher rate of dye (up to 63%) in more cycles (6 cycles).

