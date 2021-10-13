CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magneto-optical spectroscopy on Weyl nodes for anomalous and topological Hall effects in chiral MnGe

By Y. Hayashi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysics of Weyl electrons has been attracting considerable interests and further accelerated by recent discoveries of giant anomalous Hall effect (AHE) and topological Hall effect (THE) in several magnetic systems including non-coplanar magnets with spin chirality or small-size skyrmions. These AHEs/THEs are often attributed to the intense Berry curvature generated around the Weyl nodes accompanied by band anti-crossings, yet the direct experimental evidence still remains elusive. Here, we demonstrate an essential role of the band anti-crossing for the giant AHE and THE in MnGe thin film by using the terahertz magneto-optical spectroscopy. The low-energy resonance structures around ~ 1.2"‰meV in the optical Hall conductivity show the enhanced AHE and THE, indicating the emergence of at least two distinct anti-crossings near the Fermi level. The theoretical analysis demonstrates that the competition of these resonances with opposite signs is a cause of the strong temperature and magnetic-field dependences of observed DC Hall conductivity. These results lead to the comprehensive understanding of the interplay among the transport phenomena, optical responses and electronic/spin structures.

Nature.com

Topological complex-energy braiding of non-Hermitian bands

Effects connected with the mathematical theory of knots1 emerge in many areas of science, from physics2,3 to biology4. Recent theoretical work discovered that the braid group characterizes the topology of non-Hermitian periodic systems5, where the complex band energies can braid in momentum space. However, such braids of complex-energy bands have not been realized or controlled experimentally. Here, we introduce a tight-binding lattice model that can achieve arbitrary elements in the braid group of two strands 𝔹2. We experimentally demonstrate such topological complex-energy braiding of non-Hermitian bands in a synthetic dimension6,7. Our experiments utilize frequency modes in two coupled ring resonators, one of which undergoes simultaneous phase and amplitude modulation. We observe a wide variety of two-band braiding structures that constitute representative instances of links and knots, including the unlink, the unknot, the Hopf link and the trefoil. We also show that the handedness of braids can be changed. Our results provide a direct demonstration of the braid-group characterization of non-Hermitian topology and open a pathway for designing and realizing topologically robust phases in open classical and quantum systems.
Nature.com

The quantum anomalous Hall effect reloaded

The classical Hall effect is a well-known phenomenon involving the generation of a voltage across a current-carrying sample immersed in an external magnetic field. In the quantum version of the effect, discovered in 1980, the Hall resistance is quantized to a value that only depends on natural constants rather than on the material or details of the sample; the effect is of practical interest because it generates a dissipationless current along the edge of the sample. Finally, the quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect is realized in the absence of a magnetic field. So far, it has been observed only in magnetically doped topological insulators and in moirÃ© heterostructures. Now, Thomas Weitz and collaborators, writing in Nature, report the first observation of the QAH effect in a naturally occurring material, bilayer graphene.
Nature.com

Different types of spin currents in the comprehensive materials database of nonmagnetic spin Hall effect

Spin Hall effect (SHE) has its special position in spintronics. To gain new insight into SHE and to identify materials with substantial spin Hall conductivity (SHC), we performed high-precision high-throughput ab initio calculations of the intrinsic SHC for over 20,000 nonmagnetic crystals. The calculations revealed a strong relationship between the magnitude of the SHC and the crystalline symmetry, where a large SHC is typically associated with mirror symmetry-protected nodal line band structures. This database includes 11 materials with an SHC comparable to or even larger than that of Pt. Materials with different types of spin currents were additionally identified. Furthermore, we found that different types of spin current can be obtained by rotating applied electrical fields. This improves our understanding and is expected to facilitate the design of new types of spin-orbitronic devices.
Nature.com

Characterization of autofluorescence and quantitative protoporphyrin IX biomarkers for optical spectroscopy-guided glioma surgery

5-Aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA)-mediated fluorescence does not effectively depict low grade gliomas (LGG) or the infiltrative tumor portion of high-grade gliomas (HGG). While spectroscopy improves sensitivity and precision, this is currently limited by autofluorescence and a second protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) fluorescence state at 620 nm. We investigated the autofluorescence to better characterize the present spectra and thus increase PpIX quantification precision and sensitivity. This study included 128 patients undergoing surgery for malignant glioma. 5-ALA (Gliolan) was administered before anesthesia, and fluorescence was measured using a hyperspectral device. It was found that all 2692 measured spectra consisted of contributions from 620 to 634 nm PpIX, NADH, lipofuscin, and flavins. The basis spectra were characterized and their use in spectral unmixing led to 82.4% lower fitting error for weakly fluorescing areas (p < 0.001), and 92.3% fewer false positive tumor identifications in control measurements (p = 0.0065) compared to previous works. They also decreased the PpIX620 contribution, thus halving the mean Ratio620/634 (p < 0.001). The ratio was approximately 0 for HGGs and increasing for LGGs, as demonstrated previously. Additionally, the Ratio620/634, the MIB-1/Ki-67 proliferation index, and the PpIX peak blue-shift were found to be significantly related to WHO grade, fluorescence visibility, and PpIX contribution (p < 0.001), and the value of these three as quantitative biomarkers is discussed.
Nature.com

Asymmetric dearomatization catalysed by chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids via activation of ynamides

Chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid-catalysed asymmetric synthesis has received tremendous interest over the past decades, and numerous efficient synthetic methods have been developed based on this approach. However, the use of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids in these reactions is mostly limited to the activation of imine and carbonyl moieties, and the direct activation of carbon"“carbon triple bonds has so far not been invoked. Here we show that chiral BrÃ¸nsted acids enable the catalytic asymmetric dearomatization reactions of naphthol-, phenol- and pyrrole-ynamides by the direct activation of alkynes. This method leads to the practical and atom-economic construction of various valuable spirocyclic enones and 2H-pyrroles that bear a chiral quaternary carbon stereocentre in generally good-to-excellent yields with excellent chemo-, regio- and enantioselectivities. The activation mode of chiral BrÃ¸nsted acid catalysis revealed in this study is expected to be of broad utility in catalytic asymmetric reactions that involve ynamides and the related heteroatom-substituted alkynes.
Nature.com

Enhanced anomalous magnetization in carbonyl iron by Ni ion beam irradiation

We investigate the magnetic properties in carbonyl iron (CI) particles before and after Ni\(^{+}\) and H\(^{+}\) ion beam irradiation. Upon increasing temperatures, the saturation magnetization (\(M_{\text {s}}\)) in hysteresis loops exhibits an anomalous increase at a high temperature for the unirradiated and the Ni\(^{+}\)-beam-irradiated samples, unlike in H\(^{+}\)-beam-irradiated sample. Moreover, the magnetization values at low and high temperatures are more intense after Ni\(^{+}\) beam irradiation, whereas after H\(^{+}\) beam irradiation those are remarkably suppressed. Hematite (\(\alpha \)-Fe\(_{2}\)O\(_{3}\)) phase introduced on the surface of our CI particles undergoes the Morin transition that was observed in our magnetization-temperature curves. The Morin transition causing canted antiferromagnetism above the Morin temperature was found in the unirradiated and Ni\(^{+}\)-beam-irradiated samples, but not in H\(^{+}\)-beam-irradiated sample. It is thus revealed that the CI particles undergoing the Morin transition cause the anomalous increase in \(M_{\text {s}}\). We may suggest that Ni\(^{+}\) ion beam increases uncompensated surface spins on the CI particles resulting in a more steep Morin transition and the intensified \(M_{\text {s}}\). Ion-beam irradiation may thus be a good tool for controlling the magnetic properties of CI particles, tailoring our work for future applications.
Nature.com

Superior robustness of anomalous non-reciprocal topological edge states

Robustness against disorder and defects is a pivotal advantage of topological systems1, manifested by the absence of electronic backscattering in the quantum-Hall2 and spin-Hall effects3, and by unidirectional waveguiding in their classical analogues4,5. Two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, in particular, provide unprecedented opportunities in a variety of fields owing to their compact planar geometries, which are compatible with the fabrication technologies used in modern electronics and photonics. Among all 2D topological phases, Chern insulators14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25 are currently the most reliable designs owing to the genuine backscattering immunity of their non-reciprocal edge modes, brought via time-reversal symmetry breaking. Yet such resistance to fabrication tolerances is limited to fluctuations of the same order of magnitude as their bandgap, limiting their resilience to small perturbations only. Here we investigate the robustness problem in a system where edge transmission canÂ survive disorder levels with strengths arbitrarily larger than the bandgap-an anomalous non-reciprocal topological network. We explore the general conditions needed to obtain such an unusual effect in systems made of unitary three-port non-reciprocalÂ scatterers connected by phase links, and establish the superior robustness of anomalous edge transmission modes over Chern ones to phase-link disorder of arbitrarily large values. We confirm experimentally the exceptional resilience of the anomalous phase, and demonstrate its operation in various arbitrarily shaped disordered multi-port prototypes. Our results pave the way to efficient, arbitrary planar energy transport on 2D substrates for wave devices with full protection against large fabrication flaws or imperfections.
Nature.com

Higher-order topological Mott insulator on the pyrochlore lattice

We provide the first unbiased evidence for a higher-order topological Mott insulator in three dimensions by numerically exact quantum Monte Carlo simulations. This insulating phase is adiabatically connected to a third-order topological insulator in the noninteracting limit, which features gapless modes around the corners of the pyrochlore lattice and is characterized by a \({\mathbb {Z}}_{4}\) spin-Berry phase. The difference between the correlated and non-correlated topological phases is that in the former phase the gapless corner modes emerge only in spin excitations being Mott-like. We also show that the topological phase transition from the third-order topological Mott insulator to the usual Mott insulator occurs when the bulk spin gap solely closes.
Nature.com

Probing surface motion above ambient temperature with helium spin-echo spectroscopy

Nanotechnology depends on surface and near-surface phenomena, often at GHz"“THz rates, which, depending on the type of surface, typically require temperatures between room temperature to thousands of kelvin. Observations of motion reveal new science on this atomic-scale but current scanning probe techniques can only measure at much lower rates. Helium-3 spin-echo spectroscopy (HeSE) is a scattering technique that can measure at GHz rates, which means that surface motion can be observed at a wide temperature range (currently 50"“1,500"‰K), inÂ reciprocal space.
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
Nature.com

Effect of crosslink-induced heterogeneities on the transport and deformation behavior of hydrophilic ionic polymer membranes

Hydration and crosslinking in hydrophilic ionic polymers give rise to microstructural features that affect the diffusion of water and proton conductivity. In this work, we show that the local heterogeneities arising from domains that are more cross-linked and regions that are less cross-linked result in differential swelling behavior during diffusion of water and differential stresses during oscillatory deformation. Distinct signatures in the water uptake kinetics and the dynamic mechanical behavior are shown to be due to these heterogeneities, which are prominent at high and intermediate water contents and are unnoticeable or absent at low water contents. Using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) cross-linked with sulfosuccinic acid (SSA) as a sample system, we show that differential swelling can lead to anomalous diffusion. In addition, the deformation of these polymers, carried out through large amplitude oscillatory shear experiments, results in strain hardening behavior due to the increased viscous dissipation arising from the differential movements of the polymer network due to the local heterogeneities. The proton conductivity of these materials is affected not only by these heterogeneities but also by the water distribution among the two types of hydrophilic groups ("“SO3H and "“OH) present in the system. Overall, we demonstrate the important role of crosslink heterogeneities and competitive hydration on the transport and deformation behavior of cross-linked hydrophilic ionic polymer systems.
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
Nature.com

Integrated study on the comprehensive magnetic-field configuration performance in the 150Â kW superconducting magnetoplasmadynamic thruster

Higher magnetic fields are always favoured in the magnetoplasmadynamic thruster (MPDT) due to its superior control of the plasma profile and acceleration process. This paper introduces the world's first integrated study on the 150Â kW level AF-MPDT equipped with a superconductive coil. A completely new way of using superconducting magnet technology to confine plasma with high energy and extremely high temperatures is proposed. Using the PIC method of microscopic particle simulation, the plasma magnetic nozzle effect and performance of the MPDT under different magnetic-field conditions were studied. The integrated experiment used demonstrated that, in conjunction with the superconducting coil, greater homogeneity and a stronger magnetic field not only caused more even cathode ablation and improved its lifespan but also improved the performance of the MPDT (maximum thrust was 4Â N at 150Â kW, 0.56Â T). Maximum thrust efficiency reached 76.6% and the specific impulse reached 5714Â s.
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
Nature.com

Untwisted trilayer graphene hosts superconductivity and magnetism

Superconductivity and magnetism have been observed in layered graphene in which the sheets are twisted with respect to each other. But a simpler, more stable graphene system also exhibits these phases. Thiti Taychatanapat. Thiti Taychatanapat is in the Department of Physics, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Electrons typically propagate without...
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
Nature.com

A compact platform for the investigation of material dynamics in quasi-isentropic compression to"‰~"‰19 GPa

This paper reports on the development of a magnetically driven high-velocity implosion experiment conducted on the CQ-3 facility, a compact pulsed power generator with a load current of 2.1 MA. The current generates a high Lorentz force between inner and outer liners made from 2024 aluminum. Equally positioned photonic Doppler velocimetry probes record the liner velocities. In experiment CQ3-Shot137, the inner liner imploded with a radial converging velocity of 6.57Â km/s while the outer liner expanded at a much lower velocity. One-dimensional magneto-hydrodynamics simulation with proper material models provided curves of velocity versus time that agree well with the experimental measurements. Simulation then shows that the inner liner underwent a shock-less compression to approximately 19 GPa and reached an off-Hugoniot high-pressure state. According to the scaling law that the maximum loading pressure is proportional to the square of the load current amplitude, the results demonstrate that such a compact capacitor bank as CQ-3 has the potential to generate pressure as high as 100 GPa within the inner liner in such an implosion experiment. It is emphasized that the technique described in this paper can be easily replicated at low cost.
Nature.com

Experimental characterization of bending effects for solid and hollow dielectric waveguides at V-band

Mm-wave dielectric waveguides are a promising and low-cost technology for the transmission of ultra-high data rates. Besides the attenuation (losses) and group delay, the bending loss of the dielectric waveguides is also one of the key parameters to establish the capacity and energy efficiency of such wired links, when deployed in realistic scenarios. In this context, we report the experimental characterizations of bending effects for various solid and hollow commercially available dielectric waveguides at V-band (50"“75Â GHz). A wide-band transition has been designed to carry out the measurements using a Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and extension modules. The measured results are in very good agreement with full-wave simulations. Our experimental results show an average bending loss of 1.46Â dB over the entire V-band for the fundamental \({HE}_{11}^{y}\) mode of a PTFE solid dielectric waveguide (core diameter of 3.06Â mm) with a 90Â° bending angle and 25Â mm radius of curvature. This value rises up to 2.88Â dB (or 3.25Â dB) when bending radius is changed to 15Â mm (or bending angle grows up to 140Â°). The measurements also show that the measured bending losses increase significantly for hollow dielectric waveguides, in particular when the inner to outer diameter ratio gets larger.
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
Nature.com

Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
