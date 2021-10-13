CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model retraining and information sharing in a supply chain with long-term fluctuating demands

By Takahiro Ezaki
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand forecasting based on empirical data is a viable approach for optimizing a supply chain. However, in this approach, a model constructed from past data occasionally becomes outdated due to long-term changes in the environment, in which case the model should be updated (i.e., retrained) using the latest data. In this study, we examine the effects of updating models in a supply chain using a minimal setting. We demonstrate that when each party in the supply chain has its own forecasting model, uncoordinated model retraining causes the bullwhip effect even if a very simple replenishment policy is applied. Our results also indicate that sharing the forecasting model among the parties involved significantly reduces the bullwhip effect.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A new opportunity for the emerging tellurium semiconductor: making resistive switching devices

The development of the resistive switching cross-point array as the next-generation platform for high-density storage, in-memory computing and neuromorphic computing heavily relies on the improvement of the two component devices, volatile selector and nonvolatile memory, which have distinct operating current requirements. The perennial current-volatility dilemma that has been widely faced in various device implementations remains a major bottleneck. Here, we show that the device based on electrochemically active, low-thermal conductivity and low-melting temperature semiconducting tellurium filament can solve this dilemma, being able to function as either selector or memory in respective desired current ranges. Furthermore, we demonstrate one-selector-one-resistor behavior in a tandem of two identical Te-based devices, indicating the potential of Te-based device as a universal array building block. These nonconventional phenomena can be understood from a combination of unique electrical-thermal properties in Te. Preliminary device optimization efforts also indicate large and unique design space for Te-based resistive switching devices.
ENGINEERING
China’s GEM Gains After Clinching Long-Term Supply Deal for Lithium Battery Materials

(Yicai Global) Oct. 18 -- GEM’s shares rose after the Chinese battery materials recycler and supplier announced it had secured a long-term supply agreement with lithium battery materials processor XTC New Energy Materials. GEM’s stock price [SHE:002340] closed up 3.2 percent at CNY11.52 (USD1.79) today. The broader Shenzhen market fell...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Public toilets with insufficient ventilation present high cross infection risk

Due to insufficient ventilation, public toilets present high risks for cross-infection. The study investigated 61 public toilets to identify the causes and locations of biological contaminated sources. Airborne and surface bacterial contamination, carbon dioxide concentration, and surface ammonia levels were measured. Both bacterial contamination and CO2 are higher in non-ventilated toilets compared to their ventilated counterparts. Bacteria colony forming units (CFUs) in a public toilet with poor ventilation can reach 5 times the number of CFUs outside of the toilet. This suggests that non-ventilated public toilets present a higher risk of cross-infection. Areas near all kinds of sanitary equipment (toilet bowls, squat toilets and urinals) were highly contaminated, indicating that enhanced cleaning regimes are necessary. Further, lidless trash bins present a higher risk as contaminated matter within the trash bins is not inhibited from being released into the environment. Ventilation and cleaning need to be improved to mitigate the risk of cross-infection in public toilets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Light Reading

Supply chain squeeze hasn't dimmed demand for high-end 5G phones

The supply chain crisis is certainly making a dent on smartphone shipments but the 5G outlook is unchanged. A slew of fresh data from industry analysts confirms that smartphone brands are feeling the pain but consumers are still flocking to high-end phones. According to Canalys, total smartphone shipments fell 6% in Q3 thanks primarily to the chip shortage, while Counterpoint Research has cut its second half growth forecast from 9% to 6%.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental study on the properties of modern blue clay brick for Kaifeng People's Conference Hall

This article presents building assessment research comprising on-site inspections, indoor scientific tests, and material performance studies on the wall blue clay bricks in the Kaifeng People's Conference Hall, objectively developing an enhanced scientific understanding to renovate modern buildings. Using X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), alongside a parametric study of density, moisture content, water absorption, void ratio, frosting, compressive strength, and softening coefficient in assessing the material health of the blue clay bricks and it's non-key parts, in developing "appropriate and compatible renovation" to repair contemporaneous buildings. The composition, pore characteristics, weathering degree, and mechanical properties of the blue clay brick samples were analyzed. These parameters showed that blue clay brick fired at less than 1000Â Â°C; the main mineral composition as quartz, followed by albite, mica, and anorthite. Its density was 1.573Â g/cm3, less than the 1.70Â g/cm3 of ordinary clay brick. According to the standards, the water absorption was greater than that of regular sintered bricks by more than 18% and was slightly frosted. Compressive strength being less than MU10 did not meet the current design specifications for masonry. Its softening coefficient was between 0.70 and 0.85, but its water resistance was relatively good. The research results provide an essential reference for judging the health and longevity of modern buildings to achieve scientific guidelines for practical protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

K15 promoter-driven enforced expression of NKIRAS exhibits tumor suppressive activity against the development of DMBA/TPA-induced skin tumors

NKIRAS1 and NKIRAS2 (also called as ÎºB-Ras) were identified as members of the atypical RAS family that suppress the transcription factor NF-ÎºB. However, their function in carcinogenesis is still controversial. To clarify how NKIRAS acts on cellular transformation, we generated transgenic mice in which NKIRAS2 was forcibly expressed using a cytokeratin 15 (K15) promoter, which is mainly activated in follicle bulge cells. The ectopic expression of NKIRAS2 was mainly detected in follicle bulges of transgenic mice with NKIRAS2 but not in wild type mice. K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 failed to affect the development of epidermis, which was evaluated using the expression of K10, K14, K15 and filaggrin. However, K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 effectively suppressed the development of skin tumors induced by treatment with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA)/12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol 13-acetate (TPA). This observation suggested that NKIRAS seemed to function as a tumor suppressor in follicle bulges. However, in the case of oncogenic HRAS-driven cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts, knockdown of NKIRAS2 expression drastically suppressed HRAS-mutant-provoked cellular transformation, suggesting that NKIRAS2 was required for the cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts. Furthermore, moderate enforced expression of NKIRAS2 augmented oncogenic HRAS-provoked cellular transformation, whereas an excess NKIRAS2 expression converted its functional role into a tumor suppressive phenotype, suggesting that NKIRAS seemed to exhibit a biphasic bell-shaped enhancing effect on HRAS-mutant-provoked oncogenic activity. Taken together, the functional role of NKIRAS in carcinogenesis is most likely determined by not only cellular context but also its expression level.
CANCER
Nature.com

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990"“2020

Understanding the carbon (C) balance in global forest is key for climate-change mitigation. However, land use and environmental drivers affecting global forest C fluxes remain poorly quantified. Here we show, following a counterfactual modelling approach based on global Forest Resource Assessments, that in 1990"“2020 deforestation is the main driver of forest C emissions, partly counteracted by increased forest growth rates under altered conditions: In the hypothetical absence of changes in forest (i) area, (ii) harvest or (iii) burnt area, global forest biomass would reverse from an actual cumulative net C source of c. 0.74 GtC to a net C sink of 26.9, 4.9 and 0.63 GtC, respectively. In contrast, (iv) without growth rate changes, cumulative emissions would be 7.4 GtC, i.e., 10 times higher. Because this sink function may be discontinued in the future due to climate-change, ending deforestation and lowering wood harvest emerge here as key climate-change mitigation strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing the use of acoustic materials in office buildings

Office space designers encounter a challenge in identifying the optimal set of noise control materials to improve the acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum. To address this challenge, this paper presents a novel optimization model that provides the capability of minimizing the cost of acoustic materials while satisfying all designer-specified acoustic quality requirements. The model is developed in five main stages that focus on (1) identifying the correlated designer decisions that influence the model objective function; (2) formulating an optimization objective function; (3) identifying the model constraints that are organized into acoustic quality and materials selection constraints; (4) implementing the model using genetic algorithms (GA); and (5) evaluating the performance of the model using an office space design that is under construction to assess and improve the model feasibility and performance. The outcome of the performance evaluation stage illustrates the novel capabilities of the developed model in identifying the optimal selections for the type and area of acoustic material for each surface in the office space that achieve the desired acoustic quality while keeping the cost of selected acoustic materials to a minimum.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biocompatible artificial synapses based on a zein active layer obtained from maize for neuromorphic computing

Artificial synaptic devices based on natural organic materials are becoming the most desirable for extending their fields of applications to include wearable and implantable devices due to their biocompatibility, flexibility, lightweight, and scalability. Herein, we proposed a zein material, extracted from natural maize, as an active layer in an artificial synapse. The synaptic device exhibited notable digital-data storage and analog data processing capabilities. Remarkably, the zein-based synaptic device achieved recognition accuracy of up to 87% and exhibited clear digit-classification results on the learning and inference test. Moreover, the recognition accuracy of the zein-based artificial synapse was maintained within a difference of less than 2%, regardless of mechanically stressed conditions. We believe that this work will be an important asset toward the realization of wearable and implantable devices utilizing artificial synapses.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH

