Model retraining and information sharing in a supply chain with long-term fluctuating demands

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
