Chemistry

Manipulation on active electronic states of metastable phase Î²-NiMoO for large current density hydrogen evolution

By Zengyao Wang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-noble transition metal oxides are abundant in nature. However, they are widely regarded as catalytically inert for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) due to their scarce active electronic states near the Fermi-level. How to largely improve the HER activity of these kinds of materials remains a great challenge. Herein, as a proof-of-concept, we design a non-solvent strategy to achieve phosphate substitution and the subsequent crystal phase stabilization of metastable Î²-NiMoO4. Phosphate substitution is proved to be imperative for the stabilization and activation of Î²-NiMoO4, which can efficiently generate the active electronic states and promote the intrinsic HER activity. As a result, phosphate substituted Î²-NiMoO4 exhibits the optimal hydrogen adsorption free energy (âˆ’0.046"‰eV) and ultralow overpotential of âˆ’23"‰mV at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in 1"‰M KOH for HER. Especially, it maintains long-term stability for 200"‰h at the large current density of 1000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 with an overpotential of only âˆ’210"‰mV. This work provides a route for activating transition metal oxides for HER by stabilizing the metastable phase with abundant active electronic states.

Nature.com

Robust charge-density wave strengthened by electron correlations in monolayer 1T-TaSe and 1T-NbSe

Combination of low-dimensionality and electron correlation is vital for exotic quantum phenomena such as the Mott-insulating phase and high-temperature superconductivity. Transition-metal dichalcogenide (TMD) 1T-TaS2 has evoked great interest owing to its unique nonmagnetic Mott-insulator nature coupled with a charge-density-wave (CDW). To functionalize such a complex phase, it is essential to enhance the CDW-Mott transition temperature TCDW-Mott, whereas this was difficult for bulk TMDs with TCDW-Mott < 200 K. Here we report a strong-coupling 2D CDW-Mott phase with a transition temperature onset of ~530 K in monolayer 1T-TaSe2. Furthermore, the electron correlation derived lower Hubbard band survives under external perturbations such as carrier doping and photoexcitation, in contrast to the bulk counterpart. The enhanced Mott-Hubbard and CDW gaps for monolayer TaSe2 compared to NbSe2, originating in the lattice distortion assisted by strengthened correlations and disappearance of interlayer hopping, suggest stabilization of a likely nonmagnetic CDW-Mott insulator phase well above the room temperature. The present result lays the foundation for realizing monolayer CDW-Mott insulator based devices operating at room temperature.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Modelling nonequilibrium nanoscale junctions with steady-state density functional theory

NUS scientists have predicted a new type of nonequilibrium effects that could generally exist in nanoscale electronic devices, and successfully explained a recent puzzling experiment using the effects. Understanding bias-induced nonequilibrium effects on electron transport properties of nanoscale junctions is the central issue in computational nanoscience. The standard density functional...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evolution of the electronic structure in open-shell donor-acceptor organic semiconductors

Most organic semiconductors have closed-shell electronic structures, however, studies have revealed open-shell character emanating from design paradigms such as narrowing the bandgap and controlling the quinoidal-aromatic resonance of the π-system. A fundamental challenge is understanding and identifying the molecular and electronic basis for the transition from a closed- to open-shell electronic structure and connecting the physicochemical properties with (opto)electronic functionality. Here, we report donor-acceptor organic semiconductors comprised of diketopyrrolopyrrole and naphthobisthiadiazole acceptors and various electron-rich donors commonly utilized in constructing high-performance organic semiconductors. Nuclear magnetic resonance, electron spin resonance, magnetic susceptibility measurements, single-crystal X-ray studies, and computational investigations connect the bandgap, π-extension, structural, and electronic features with the emergence of various degrees of diradical character. This work systematically demonstrates the widespread diradical character in the classical donor-acceptor organic semiconductors and provides distinctive insights into their ground state structure-property relationship.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Large effect of solar activity on Earth's energy budget

This is the result of a new study by researchers from DTU Space at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who have traced the consequences of eruptions on the Sun on clouds and Earth's energy balance. "We tested cosmic ray effects on the...
ASTRONOMY
Fermi
Phys.org

Experiments reveal formation of a new state of matter: Electron quadruplets

The central principle of superconductivity is that electrons form pairs. But can they also condense into foursomes? Recent findings have suggested they can, and a physicist at KTH Royal Institute of Technology today published the first experimental evidence of this quadrupling effect and the mechanism by which this state of matter occurs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Operando visualization of the hydrogen evolution reaction with atomic-scale precision at different metal"“graphene interfaces

The development of catalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction is pivotal for the hydrogen economy. Thin iron films covered with monolayer graphene exhibit outstanding catalytic activity, surpassing even that of platinum, as demonstrated by a method based on evaluating the noise in the tunnelling current of electrochemical scanning tunnelling microscopy. Using this approach, we mapped with atomic-scale precision the electrochemical activity of the graphene"“iron interface, and determined that single iron atoms trapped within carbon vacancies and curved graphene areas on step edges are exceptionally active. Density functional theory calculations confirmed the sequence of activity obtained experimentally. This work exemplifies the potential of electrochemical scanning tunnelling microscopy as the only technique able to determine both the atomic structure and relative catalytic performance of atomically well-defined sites in electrochemical operando conditions and provides a detailed rationale for the design of novel catalysts based on cheap and abundant metals such as iron.
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Matryoshka phonon twinning in Î±-GaN

Understanding lattice dynamics is crucial for effective thermal management in electronic devices because phonons dominate thermal transport in most semiconductors. Î±-GaN has become a focus of interest as one of the most important third-generation power semiconductors, however, the knowledge on its phonon dynamics remains limited. Here we show a Matryoshka phonon dispersion of Î±-GaN with the complementary inelastic X-ray and neutron scattering techniques and the first-principles calculations. Such Matryoshka twinning throughout the basal plane of the reciprocal space is demonstrated to amplify the anharmonicity of the related phonons through creating abundant three-phonon scattering channels and cutting the lifetime of affected modes by more than 50%. Such phonon topology contributes to reducing the in-plane thermal transport, thus the anisotropic thermal conductivity of Î±-GaN. The results not only have implications for engineering the thermal performance of Î±-GaN, but also offer valuable insights on the role of anomalous phonon topology in thermal transport of other technically semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY
#Hydrogen Production#Density Of States#Hydrogen Storage#Ge#
Nature.com

A Ta-TaS monolith catalyst with robust and metallic interface for superior hydrogen evolution

The use of highly-active and robust catalysts is crucial for producing green hydrogen by water electrolysis as we strive to achieve global carbon neutrality. Noble metals like platinum are currently used catalysts in industry for the hydrogen evolution, but suffer from scarcity, high price and unsatisfied performance and stability at large current density, restrict their large-scale implementations. Here we report the synthesis of a type of monolith catalyst consisting of a metal disulfide (e.g., tantalum sulfides) vertically bonded to a conductive substrate of the same metal tantalum by strong covalent bonds. These features give the monolith catalyst a mechanically-robust and electrically near-zero-resistance interface, leading to an excellent hydrogen evolution performance including rapid charge transfer and excellent durability, together with a low overpotential of 398"‰mV to achieve a current density of 2,000"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 as required by industry. The monolith catalyst has a negligible performance decay after 200"‰h operation at large current densities. In light of its robust and metallic interface and the various choices of metals giving the same structure, such monolith materials would have broad uses besides catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bimetallic monolayer catalyst breaks the activity"“selectivity trade-off on metal particle size for efficient chemoselective hydrogenations

Particle size governs the geometric and electronic structure of metal nanoparticles (NPs), shaping their catalytic performance. However, size-dependent entanglement in the geometric and electronic structures often leads to a trade-off between activity and selectivity, limiting the optimization of the overall catalytic performance. Here we show that precisely controlled deposition of a platinum monolayer on large gold NPs breaks the activity"“selectivity trade-off on particle size in platinum-catalysed chemoselective hydrogenation of halonitrobenzenes, resulting in a remarkable activity, along with a 99% selectivity for haloanilines under mild conditions. The high activity results from upshift of the platinum 5d-band centre through platinum lattice expansion and ligand effect, whereas the high selectivity is caused by exposing more terrace sites on large particles. The geometric and electronic properties of bimetallic monolayer materials, distinct from monometallic NPs and alloys, constitute a promising platform for the rational design of metal catalysts with superior performance in hydrogenation reactions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA from Plasmodium falciparum

Pregnancy-associated malaria (PAM) threatened more than one million women and their infants in endemic regions in 2019. This resulted in maternal anemia, stillbirth, and infant death1,2. VAR2CSA encoded by a subfamily of var genes from Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) named as var2csa, plays a vital role in the cytoadherence of infected erythrocytes to the placenta3. Chondroitin sulfate A (CSA), which is displayed mostly on the surface of placental or tumor cells, has been recognized as a specific ligand for VAR2CSA4,5,6,7. However, the molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA remains elusive.
CANCER
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Effect of crosslink-induced heterogeneities on the transport and deformation behavior of hydrophilic ionic polymer membranes

Hydration and crosslinking in hydrophilic ionic polymers give rise to microstructural features that affect the diffusion of water and proton conductivity. In this work, we show that the local heterogeneities arising from domains that are more cross-linked and regions that are less cross-linked result in differential swelling behavior during diffusion of water and differential stresses during oscillatory deformation. Distinct signatures in the water uptake kinetics and the dynamic mechanical behavior are shown to be due to these heterogeneities, which are prominent at high and intermediate water contents and are unnoticeable or absent at low water contents. Using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) cross-linked with sulfosuccinic acid (SSA) as a sample system, we show that differential swelling can lead to anomalous diffusion. In addition, the deformation of these polymers, carried out through large amplitude oscillatory shear experiments, results in strain hardening behavior due to the increased viscous dissipation arising from the differential movements of the polymer network due to the local heterogeneities. The proton conductivity of these materials is affected not only by these heterogeneities but also by the water distribution among the two types of hydrophilic groups ("“SO3H and "“OH) present in the system. Overall, we demonstrate the important role of crosslink heterogeneities and competitive hydration on the transport and deformation behavior of cross-linked hydrophilic ionic polymer systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
SCIENCE

