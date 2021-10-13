CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A self-healing catalyst for electrocatalytic and photoelectrochemical oxygen evolution in highly alkaline conditions

By Chao Feng
Nature.com
Cover picture for the articleWhile self-healing is considered a promising strategy to achieve long-term stability for oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalysts, this strategy remains a challenge for OER catalysts working in highly alkaline conditions. The self-healing of the OER-active nickel iron layered double hydroxides (NiFe-LDH) has not been successful due to irreversible leaching of Fe catalytic centers. Here, we investigate the introduction of cobalt (Co) into the NiFe-LDH as a promoter for in situ Fe redeposition. An active borate-intercalated NiCoFe-LDH catalyst is synthesized using electrodeposition and shows no degradation after OER tests at 10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 at pH 14 for 1000"‰h, demonstrating its self-healing ability under harsh OER conditions. Importantly, the presence of both ferrous ions and borate ions in the electrolyte is found to be crucial to the catalyst's self-healing. Furthermore, the implementation of this catalyst in photoelectrochemical devices is demonstrated with an integrated silicon photoanode. The self-healing mechanism leads to a self-limiting catalyst thickness, which is ideal for integration with photoelectrodes since redeposition is not accompanied by increased parasitic light absorption.

www.nature.com

