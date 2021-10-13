CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organocatalytic atroposelective heterocycloaddition to access axially chiral 2-arylquinolines

By Gongming Yang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxially chiral heterobiaryls play a vital role in asymmetric synthesis and drug discovery. However, there are few reports on the synthesis of atropisomeric heterobiaryls compared with axially chiral biaryls. Thus, the rapid enantioselective construction of optically active heterobiaryls and their analogues remains an attractive challenge. Here, we report a concise chiral amine-catalyzed atroposelective heterocycloaddition reaction of alkynes with ortho-aminoarylaldehydes, and obtain a new class of axially chiral 2-arylquinoline skeletons with high yields and excellent enantioselectivities. In addition, the axially chiral 2-arylquinoline framework with different substituents is expected to be widely used in enantioselective synthesis.

www.nature.com

