CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

An experimental study on the relation between friction force and real contact area

By X. M. Liang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassical laws of friction suggest that friction force is proportional to the normal load and independent of the nominal contact area. As a great improvement in this subject, it is now widely accepted that friction force is proportional to the real contact area, and much work has been conducted based on this hypothesis. In present study, this hypothesis will be carefully revisited by measuring the friction force and real contact area in-site and real-time at both normal loading and unloading stages. Our experiments reveal that the linear relation always holds between friction force and normal load. However, for the relation between friction force and real contact area, the linearity holds only at the loading stage while fails at the unloading stage. This study may improve our understanding of the origin of friction.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Area#Friction#Tabor7
Nature.com

Viral infection/reactivation during long-term follow-up in multiple myeloma patients with anti-BCMA CAR therapy

Targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) through monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have achieved encouraging results in treating refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) patients [1,2,3,4,5]. These BCMA-targeting strategies eliminate not only tumor cells but also parts of normal plasma and B cells that express BCMA [6]. These on-target off-tumor effects may lead to severe deficiency of humoral immunity and make patients susceptible to infections, which has already raised concern in CD19-CAR-treated patients [7, 8]. As we have conducted two anti-BCMA CAR trials in our center, we did observe a remarkably higher incidence of viral infection/reactivation during the long-term follow-up. To date, few studies have investigated the influence of anti-BCMA immunotherapies on viral infection/reactivation. This retrospective study focuses on the viral infection in patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR, aiming to provide feasible measures to manage viral infection/reactivation in patients receiving BCMA-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A simple detection method for the serum sFLT1 protein in preeclampsia

In normal pregnancy, the soluble form of FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT1)/ vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 (sVEGFR-1), a VEGF-trapping protein, is expressed in trophoblasts of the placenta, suggesting that it plays an important role in the physiological barrier between fetal and maternal angiogenesis, when stimulated with VEGF-A. In pathological conditions such as preeclampsia (PE), sFLT1 protein is abnormally overexpressed in trophoblasts and secreted into the serum, which could cause hypertension and proteinuria on the maternal side and growth retardation on the fetal side. Detection of an abnormal increase in serum sFLT1 during the early to middle stages of PE is essential for proper initiation of medical care. To carry out this screening for sFLT1, we developed an easier and relatively low-cost sandwich-type ELISA method using a single mixture of human serum sample with an anti-FLT1 antibody and heparin-beads, namely heparin-beads-coupled ELISA (HB-ELISA). This method takes only about 2Â h, and the sFLT1 values were similar levels with commercially available recent ELISA kits: the serum sFLT1 protein was approximately 4.3-fold increased in severe PE compared with those in normal pregnancy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Nature.com

The genome-wide rate and spectrum of EMS-induced heritable mutations in the microcrustacean Daphnia: on the prospect of forward genetics

Forward genetic screening using the alkylating mutagen ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) is an effective method for identifying phenotypic mutants of interest, which can be further genetically dissected to pinpoint the causal genetic mutations. An accurate estimate of the rate of EMS-induced heritable mutations is fundamental for determining the mutant sample size of a screening experiment that aims to saturate all the genes in a genome with mutations. This study examines the genome-wide EMS-induced heritable base-substitutions in three species of the freshwater microcrustacean Daphnia to help guide screening experiments. Our results show that the 10"‰mM EMS treatment induces base substitutions at an average rate of 1.17"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6/site/generation across the three species, whereas a significantly higher average mutation rate of 1.75"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6 occurs at 25"‰mM. The mutation spectrum of EMS-induced base substitutions at both concentration is dominated by G:C to A:T transitions. Furthermore, we find that female Daphnia exposed to EMS (F0 individuals) can asexually produce unique mutant offspring (F1) for at least 3 consecutive broods, suggestive of multiple broods as F1 mutants. Lastly, we estimate that about 750 F1s are needed for all genes in the Daphnia genome to be mutated at least once with a 95% probability. We also recommend 4-5 F2s should be collected from each F1 mutant through sibling crossing so that all induced mutations could appear in the homozygous state in the F2 population at 70"“80% probability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Friction modulation in limbless, three-dimensional gaits and heterogeneous terrains

Motivated by a possible convergence of terrestrial limbless locomotion strategies ultimately determined by interfacial effects, we show how both 3D gait alterations and locomotory adaptations to heterogeneous terrains can be understood through the lens of local friction modulation. Via an effective-friction modeling approach, compounded by 3D simulations, the emergence and disappearance of a range of locomotory behaviors observed in nature is systematically explained in relation to inhabited environments. Our approach also simplifies the treatment of terrain heterogeneity, whereby even solid obstacles may be seen as high friction regions, which we confirm against experiments of snakes 'diffracting' while traversing rows of posts, similar to optical waves. We further this optic analogy by illustrating snake refraction, reflection and lens focusing. We use these insights to engineer surface friction patterns and demonstrate passive snake navigation in complex topographies. Overall, our study outlines a unified view that connects active and passive 3D mechanics with heterogeneous interfacial effects to explain a broad set of biological observations, and potentially inspire engineering design.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of crosslink-induced heterogeneities on the transport and deformation behavior of hydrophilic ionic polymer membranes

Hydration and crosslinking in hydrophilic ionic polymers give rise to microstructural features that affect the diffusion of water and proton conductivity. In this work, we show that the local heterogeneities arising from domains that are more cross-linked and regions that are less cross-linked result in differential swelling behavior during diffusion of water and differential stresses during oscillatory deformation. Distinct signatures in the water uptake kinetics and the dynamic mechanical behavior are shown to be due to these heterogeneities, which are prominent at high and intermediate water contents and are unnoticeable or absent at low water contents. Using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) cross-linked with sulfosuccinic acid (SSA) as a sample system, we show that differential swelling can lead to anomalous diffusion. In addition, the deformation of these polymers, carried out through large amplitude oscillatory shear experiments, results in strain hardening behavior due to the increased viscous dissipation arising from the differential movements of the polymer network due to the local heterogeneities. The proton conductivity of these materials is affected not only by these heterogeneities but also by the water distribution among the two types of hydrophilic groups ("“SO3H and "“OH) present in the system. Overall, we demonstrate the important role of crosslink heterogeneities and competitive hydration on the transport and deformation behavior of cross-linked hydrophilic ionic polymer systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Untwisted trilayer graphene hosts superconductivity and magnetism

Superconductivity and magnetism have been observed in layered graphene in which the sheets are twisted with respect to each other. But a simpler, more stable graphene system also exhibits these phases. Thiti Taychatanapat. Thiti Taychatanapat is in the Department of Physics, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Electrons typically propagate without...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of novel DprE1 inhibitors via computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening

Decaprenylphosphoryl-Î²-D-ribose oxidase (DprE1) plays important roles in the biosynthesis of mycobacterium cell wall. DprE1 inhibitors have shown great potentials in the development of new regimens for tuberculosis (TB) treatment. In this study, an integrated molecular modeling strategy, which combined computational bioactivity fingerprints and structure-based virtual screening, was employed to identify potential DprE1 inhibitors. Two lead compounds (B2 and H3) that could inhibit DprE1 and thus kill Mycobacterium smegmatis in vitro were identified. Moreover, compound H3 showed potent inhibitory activity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in vitro (MICMtb"‰="‰1.25"‰Î¼M) and low cytotoxicity against mouse embryo fibroblast NIH-3T3 cells. Our research provided an effective strategy to discover novel anti-TB lead compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tailoring the properties of quantum dot-micropillars by ultrafast optical injection of free charge carriers

We review recent studies of cavity switching induced by the optical injection of free carriers in micropillar cavities containing quantum dots. Using the quantum dots as a broadband internal light source and a streak camera as detector, we track the resonance frequencies for a large set of modes with picosecond time resolution. We report a record-fast switch-on time constant (1.5"‰ps) and observe major transient modifications of the modal structure of the micropillar on the 10"‰ps time scale: mode crossings are induced by a focused symmetric injection of free carriers, while a lifting of several mode degeneracies is observed when off-axis injection breaks the rotational symmetry of the micropillar. We show theoretically and experimentally that cavity switching can be used to tailor the dynamic properties of the coupled QD"“cavity system. We report the generation of ultrashort spontaneous emission pulses (as short as 6"‰ps duration) by a collection of frequency-selected QDs in a switched pillar microcavity. These pulses display a very small coherence length, attractive for ultrafast speckle-free imaging. Moreover, the control of QD-mode coupling on the 10"‰ps time scale establishes cavity switching as an appealing resource for quantum photonics.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

De novo biosynthesis of bioactive isoflavonoids by engineered yeast cell factories

Isoflavonoids comprise a class of plant natural products with great nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and agricultural significance. Their low abundance in nature and structural complexity however hampers access to these phytochemicals through traditional crop-based manufacturing or chemical synthesis. Microbial bioproduction therefore represents an attractive alternative. Here, we engineer the metabolism of Saccharomyces cerevisiae to become a platform for efficient production of daidzein, a core chemical scaffold for isoflavonoid biosynthesis, and demonstrate its application towards producing bioactive glucosides from glucose, following the screening-reconstruction-application engineering framework. First, we rebuild daidzein biosynthesis in yeast and its production is then improved by 94-fold through screening biosynthetic enzymes, identifying rate-limiting steps, implementing dynamic control, engineering substrate trafficking and fine-tuning competing metabolic processes. The optimized strain produces up to 85.4"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1 of daidzein and introducing plant glycosyltransferases in this strain results in production of bioactive puerarin (72.8"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1) and daidzin (73.2"‰mg"‰Lâˆ’1). Our work provides a promising step towards developing synthetic yeast cell factories for de novo biosynthesis of value-added isoflavonoids and the multi-phased framework may be extended to engineer pathways of complex natural products in other microbial hosts.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy