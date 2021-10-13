Award-Winning Real Estate Agent Donna M. Murray Looks Forward to New Association with Compass RE

HOME SWEET HOME: “The real estate agent guides you through the process. We are the experts in the field. A good real estate agent can add more money for the seller, and also assist the buyer in spending less. This is my career, and I take it very seriously. And seeing the uniqueness of so many of the homes, even after all these years, is what makes it so much fun.” Donna M. Murray, founding agent with Compass Princeton RE, the independent real estate company recently opened in Princeton at 47 Hulfish Street, is enthusiastic about her chosen field.