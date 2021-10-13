CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Award-Winning Real Estate Agent Donna M. Murray Looks Forward to New Association with Compass RE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOME SWEET HOME: “The real estate agent guides you through the process. We are the experts in the field. A good real estate agent can add more money for the seller, and also assist the buyer in spending less. This is my career, and I take it very seriously. And seeing the uniqueness of so many of the homes, even after all these years, is what makes it so much fun.” Donna M. Murray, founding agent with Compass Princeton RE, the independent real estate company recently opened in Princeton at 47 Hulfish Street, is enthusiastic about her chosen field.

rismedia.com

Real Estate Webmasters Wins Gold at Muse Creative Awards

Enjoying explosive growth following the launch of its Renaissance website platform earlier this year, Real Estate Webmasters celebrated another victory last month—winning the 2021 Muse Creative Design gold award for its submission, www.carlycarey.com, the website of luxury real estate professional Carly Carey. The award represents the top prize globally for all real estate websites.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WAOK News Talk

Real Estate 101: The Deal of The Decade

Real Estate Expert and Host of Real Estate 101, Mary Gill, has located a great deal for you. She's located a recently renovated home in Conyers, but there is a catch. This property was originally listed on September 23rd, but taken off the market briefly, it's now back on the market for a steal. 3726 Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA 30013 is listed at $224K. This property has 3 bed, 2.5 bath with a large beautiful backyard and screened in porch. This elevated home is easily accessible from the interstate and is located on 6.3 acres of land.
CONYERS, GA
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agent wins double silver in Best Business Women Awards 2021

Kent-based estate agent, Deborah Richards of Maddisons Residential, has taken double silver in the national Best Business Women Awards 2021. Deborah Richards took home silver in ‘Best Business’ and ‘Best Consumer Business’ for her customer-focussed service and resilience throughout the pandemic. Now in its seventh year, the Best Business Women...
ECONOMY
Herald Tribune

REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: New agent at Michael Saunders trained as chef, owned a restaurant

Fred Sassen, a former chef, restaurant owner and real estate investor, has joined the Main Street-Sarasota office of Michael Saunders & Company. Sassen graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School, in San Francisco. He was chef of one of the top restaurants in the Bay area for seven years, before he and his wife opened their own fine dining restaurant in Oakland, California.
SARASOTA, FL
#Real Estate Agents#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#New Association#Home Sweet Home#Compass Princeton Re#Princeton#American Airlines#Compass Re
therealdeal.com

Real estate agents “blackballed” home for sale by owner

Canada may have a problem with real estate agents acting as a cartel that serves themselves rather than clients. An investigation by the CBC found agents steered buyers away from a property because it would mean a smaller commission. A buying agent and a listing agent in Canada typically split...
REAL ESTATE
Thrive Global

Kori Sassower of Compass Real Estate: “Start small ”

Start small — in the beginning, don’t try to cover too much ground. My advice is that you know a small area very well and be an expert in that location versus trying to know a little bit about a lot of areas. Be the expert, even if it consists of one building, one development or just one street — know everything you can about it — and then expand.
MLS
Apartment Therapy

The Bedroom Paint Color Real Estate Agents Always Recommend to Clients

Ready for a riddle? What color should you avoid painting your living room, but definitely consider for your bedroom?. Stumped? Perplexed? Are you… hint, hint… blue in the face?. The answer is, in fact, blue. And this isn’t just the opinion of real estate experts. Zillow paints a pretty good...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Estate
santivachronicle.com

Kingfisher Real Estate Announces Top Agents for September

Kingfisher Real Estate announced Mary Bondurant as the top listing agent and Robyn Moran as the top selling agent for September. Bondurant was born in Tipperary, Ireland. She and her parents settled in the Northeast, where she began her real estate career at the age of 18. As the owner of Dunedin Hotel in Beach Lake, Pa., Bondurant mastered her strong grasp on hospitality. Bondurant served in the U.S. Air Force and the PA Air Guard for 10 years.
REAL ESTATE
WLFI.com

How's the local real estate market looking?

WLFI Viewing Area—COVID slowed a lot of things down but the real estate market wasn't one of them. "It was a totally unpredictable year in 2020, we got off to a really strong start," said Real Estate expert and broker Charlie Shook. A strong start indeed. Real Estate Broker and...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Housing Wire

The Millennial Guide: How Real Estate Agents Can Win Over this Critical Audience

According to a survey by the National Association of Realtors, millennials represent the largest share of homebuyers in the marketplace. True to their name, the “influencer generation” is changing the real estate market and yes, exerting a significant influence. What part of your business comes from millennials? And are you well-positioned to grow that demographic as the segment becomes increasingly more dominant?
REAL ESTATE
atlantarealestateforum.com

Milesbrand Offers Award-Winning Real Estate Branding Nationwide

Milesbrand, a full-service real estate branding and marketing agency, offers digital marketing, branding and go-to-market strategies for home builders and real estate developers throughout the country. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Milesbrand is comprised of senior-level marketing talent with a track record of creative excellence and strong leadership.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How to get out of a real estate agent contract

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you’re unhappy with your real estate...
MLS
wealthmanagement.com

REIT and Private Real Estate Performance: A Closer Look

Many investors seeking the benefits of portfolio diversification to reduce volatility, along with competitive, continuing total returns, are talking with their advisors about adding commercial real estate to their retirement portfolios. In some cases, they are seeking these benefits of commercial real estate investment through direct ownership of rental properties or limited partnership shares in private real estate funds. Increasingly, financial advisors are recommending REITs, as a low cost, liquid form of commercial real estate ownership. A recent survey of financial advisors found that 83 percent of financial advisors invest their clients in REITs, and the most frequently referenced attribute they cite is “portfolio diversification.” The study also showed that financial advisors understand the importance of meaningful REIT allocations—irrespective of the client’s age—from early career through retirement.
REAL ESTATE
impressiveinteriordesign.com

5 Tips To Benefit From Your Real Estate Agent Testimonials

Testimonials from your past clients are an integral part of your success as a real estate agent. In the real estate market, the whole process of deciding to buy or sell depends on the knowledge, experience, and skills of a real estate agent. You want to ensure that your old...
REAL ESTATE
Herald Tribune

REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Agent earns Graduate, Realtor Institute certification

Marybeth Flynn, a real estate agent with Michael Saunders & Company, has earned Graduate, Realtor Institute certification. GRI is a nationally recognized designation that sets the standards for real estate professionalism, knowledge and productivity. The training focuses on the critical skills of the real estate business. Living in Sarasota for...
SARASOTA, FL
East Bay Times

NYC Real Estate Agent Giampaolo Ienna Creates Unstoppable Success

Giampaolo Ienna is a successful real estate broker in the NYC industry. He’s a skilled real estate broker creating unmatched success in barely three years in the industry. Giampaolo has built himself a reputation as the go-to celebrity person for all your real estate needs. He will help you acquire your dream home and offer an unrivaled customer experience that will leave you more satisfied.
REAL ESTATE
realtrends.com

How new agents can strike it rich in real estate

In January 1848, James W. Marshall saw something shiny in Sutter Creek that would spark a chain of events known today as the California Gold Rush. Hardly two years later, more than 100,000 had people flocked to California with dreams of striking it rich. By the mid-1850s, that number had swelled to 300,000.
REAL ESTATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach real estate agents Deitz, Brandt join Compass Florida

Compass Florida has been busy expanding its roster of affiliated agents with the addition of two Palm Beach real estate pros — Chris Deitz and Margit Brandt. Both will be based in the agency’s Palm Beach office. Deitz spent more than a decade with William Raveis South Florida and its...
FLORIDA STATE

