CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Diffraction limited photonic hook via scattering and diffraction of dual-dielectric structures

By Victor Pacheco-PeÃ±a
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotonic hooks have demonstrated to be great candidates for multiple applications ranging from sensing up to optical trapping. In this work, we propose a mechanism to produce such bent structured light beams by exploiting the diffraction and scattering generated by a pair of dielectric rectangles immersed in free space. It is shown how the photonic hooks are generated away from the output surface of the dielectrics by correctly engineering each individual dielectric structure to generate minimum diffraction and maximum scattering along the propagation axis. Different scenarios are studied such as dual-dielectric structures having different lateral dimensions and refractive index as well as cases when both dielectrics have the same lateral dimensions. The results are evaluated both numerically and theoretically demonstrating an excellent agreement between them. These results may open new avenues for optical trapping, focusing and sensing devices via compact and simple dual-dielectric structures.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
nanowerk.com

Living optical fibers expand the use of photonics for bioengineering

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Glass is one of the oldest manufactured materials used by humans and glass making dates back at least 6000 years, long before humans had discovered how to smelt iron. Glasses have been based on the chemical compound silica – silicon dioxide, or quartz – the primary constituent of sand. Soda-lime glass, containing around 70% silica, accounts for around 90% of manufactured glass.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers announce photon-phonon breakthrough

New research by a City College of New York team has uncovered a novel way to combine two different states of matter. For one of the first times, topological photons—light—has been combined with lattice vibrations, also known as phonons, to manipulate their propagation in a robust and controllable way. The...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrical and dielectric parameters in TiO-NW/Ge-NW heterostructure MOS device synthesized by glancing angle deposition technique

This paper reports the catalyst-free coaxial TiO2/Ge-nanowire (NW) heterostructure synthesis using the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique integrated into an electron beam evaporator. The frequency and voltage dependence of the capacitance–voltage (C–V) and conductance–voltage (G/ω–V) characteristics of an Ag/TiO2-NW/Ge-NW/Si device over a wide range of frequency (10 kHz–5 MHz) and voltage (− 5 V to + 5 V) at room temperature were investigated. The study established strong dependence on the applied frequency and voltage bias. Both C–V and G/ω–V values showed wide dispersion in depletion region due to interface defect states (Dit) and series resistance (Rs). The C and G/ω value decreases with an increase in applied frequency. The voltage and frequency-dependent Dit and Rs were calculated from the Hill-Coleman and Nicollian–Brews methods, respectively. It is observed that the overall Dit and Rs for the device decrease with an increase in the frequency at different voltages. The dielectric properties such as dielectric constant (\(\upepsilon\)′), loss (\(\upepsilon\)″) and loss tangent (tan δ) were determined from the C–V and G/ω–V measurements. It is observed that \(\upepsilon\)′, \(\upepsilon\)″ decreases with the increase in frequency. Therefore, the proposed MOS structure provides a promising alternative approach to enhance the device capability in the opto-electronics industry.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photonics#Res#Diffraction#Dielectric#Beamwaist
Phys.org

Inter-atomic photon emission during contact-electrification

Contact electrification can arise when physical contact occurs between two materials. In a new report now published on Science Advances, Ding Li, and a team of scientists in nanoscience, nanoenergy and materials science in China and the U.S., detailed atomic-featured photon emission spectra between two solid materials. Electron transfer can take place at the interface from an atom in one material to another atom in another material, alongside photon emission, during contact electrification.
PHYSICS
ephotozine.com

Diffraction ? the Enemy of Sharpness

Dark_lord / Blog / Diffraction ? the Enemy of Sharpness. Using small apertures is good for obtaining large depth of field, but go too small and image quality worsens. How bad is the effect and is it worth being concerned about?. Let's take a look at what diffraction is. I...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

How to force photons to never bounce back

Topological insulators are materials whose structure forces photons and electrons to move only along the material's boundary and only in one direction. These particles experience little resistance and travel freely past obstacles such as impurities, fabrication defects, a change of signal's trajectory within a circuit, or objects placed intentionally in the particles' path. That's because these particles, instead of being reflected by the obstacle, go around it "like river-water flowing past a rock," says Prof. Romain Fleury, head of EPFL's Laboratory of Wave Engineering, within the School of Engineering.
PHYSICS
Newswise

Direct Photons Offer Glimpse of Gluons' Dynamic Motion

Newswise — UPTON, NY—Scientists seeking to explore the teeming microcosm of quarks and gluons inside protons and neutrons report new data delivered by particles of light. The light particles, or photons, come directly from interactions of a quark in one proton colliding with a gluon in another at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC). By tracking these “direct photons,” members of RHIC’s PHENIX Collaboration say they are getting a glimpse—albeit a blurry one—of gluons’ transverse motion within the building blocks of atomic nuclei.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Nature.com

Structure-controllable growth of nitrogenated graphene quantum dots via solvent catalysis for selective C-N bond activation

Photophysical and photochemical properties of graphene quantum dots (GQDs) strongly depend on their morphological and chemical features. However, systematic and uniform manipulation of the chemical structures of GQDs remains challenging due to the difficulty in simultaneous control of competitive reactions, i.e., growth and doping, and the complicated post-purification processes. Here, we report an efficient and scalable production of chemically tailored N-doped GQDs (NGs) with high uniformity and crystallinity via a simple one-step solvent catalytic reaction for the thermolytic self-assembly of molecular precursors. We find that the graphitization of N-containing precursors during the formation of NGs can be modulated by intermolecular interaction with solvent molecules, the mechanism of wh ich is evidenced by theoretical calculations and various spectroscopic analyses. Given with the excellent visible-light photoresponse and photocatalytic activity of NGs, it is expected that the proposed approach will promote the practical utilization of GQDs for various applications in the near future.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Toy model of harmonic and sum frequency generation in 2D dielectric nanostructures

Optical nonlinearities of matter are often associated with the response of individual atoms. Here, using a toy oscillator model, we show that in the confined geometry of a two-dimensional dielectric nanoparticle a collective nonlinear response of the atomic array can arise from the Coulomb interactions of the bound optical electrons, even if the individual atoms exhibit no nonlinearity. We determine the multipole contributions to the nonlinear response of nanoparticles and demonstrate that the odd order and even order nonlinear electric dipole moments scale with the area and perimeter of the nanoparticle, respectively.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of remaining motion using one innovative upper airway opening cervical collar and two traditional cervical collars

The aim of this study was to compare the remaining motion of an immobilized cervical spine using an innovative cervical collar as well as two traditional cervical collars. The study was performed on eight fresh human cadavers. The cervical spine was immobilized with one innovative (Lubo Airway Collar) and two traditional cervical collars (Stifneck and Perfit ACE). The flexion and lateral bending of the cervical spine were measured using a wireless motion tracker (Xsens). With the Weinman Lubo Airway Collar attached, the mean remaining flexion was 20.0"‰Â±"‰9.0Â°. The mean remaining flexion was lowest with the Laerdal Stifneck (13.1"‰Â±"‰6.6Â°) or Ambu Perfit ACE (10.8"‰Â±"‰5.8Â°) applied. Compared to that of the innovative Weinmann Lubo Airway Collar, the remaining cervical spine flexion was significantly decreased with the Ambu Perfit ACE. There was no significant difference in lateral bending between the three examined collars. The most effective immobilization of the cervical spine was achieved when traditional cervical collars were implemented. However, all tested cervical collars showed remaining motion of the cervical spine. Thus, alternative immobilization techniques should be considered.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bright single photon emitters with enhanced quantum efficiency in a two-dimensional semiconductor coupled with dielectric nano-antennas

Single photon emitters in atomically-thin semiconductors can be deterministically positioned using strain induced by underlying nano-structures. Here, we couple monolayer WSe2 to high-refractive-index gallium phosphide dielectric nano-antennas providing both optical enhancement and monolayer deformation. For single photon emitters formed on such nano-antennas, we find very low (femto-Joule) saturation pulse energies and up to 104 times brighter photoluminescence than in WSe2 placed on low-refractive-index SiO2 pillars. We show that the key to these observations is the increase on average by a factor of 5 of the quantum efficiency of the emitters coupled to the nano-antennas. This further allows us to gain new insights into their photoluminescence dynamics, revealing the roles of the dark exciton reservoir and Auger processes. We also find that the coherence time of such emitters is limited by intrinsic dephasing processes. Our work establishes dielectric nano-antennas as a platform for high-efficiency quantum light generation in monolayer semiconductors.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy