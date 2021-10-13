CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Princeton U. Professors, Alumni Win Nobel Prizes

The Royal Swedish Academy has been smiling on Princeton University during the past week, with Princeton professors winning the 2021 Nobel Prizes in physics last Tuesday, October 5, and chemistry on Wednesday, October 6; journalist and Princeton 1986 graduate Maria Ressa awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 8; and graduate alumni David Card and Joshua Angrist winning the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in economic sciences this Monday, October 11.

Princeton’s David MacMillan receives Nobel Prize in chemistry

Princeton University professor David W.C. MacMillan has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in chemistry “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.”. "David MacMillan is a brilliant chemist whose transformative insights and accomplishments have enhanced the power of organic chemistry to benefit human health and address other practical problems,” said University President Christopher L. Eisgruber. “He is also a faculty leader who during his time at Princeton has worked with colleagues to build this University's Department of Chemistry into one of the world's best. All of us at Princeton are thrilled to celebrate this well-deserved honor."
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton meteorologist Syukuro Manabe awarded Nobel Prize in Physics

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Princeton senior meteorologist Syukuro “Suki” Manabe was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” His work is widely considered to be foundational to understanding climate change. Manabe was jointly awarded the prize...
ASTRONOMY
