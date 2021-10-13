CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Nanostructures, one molecule at a time

By Ariane Vartanian
Cover picture for the articleA longstanding vision of nanotechnology is to construct covalent nanoarchitectures molecule-by-molecule. Performing synthesis on a surface restricts the reactants to two dimensions, adding a degree of positional control. However, on-surface strategies still lack the precision needed to make custom structures. Thermal activation of adsorbed precursors offers limited reaction selectivity. And although a scanning probe microscope tip can address single molecules, it cannot easily form intermolecular bonds: reactants stick so strongly to the metal surface that they are difficult to align with each other.

