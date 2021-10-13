CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Think It Stinks': Clergy Abuse Claimants Accuse Camden Diocese of Hiding Assets in Chapter 11 Case

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diocese of Camden is asking a bankruptcy court to approve a plan offering $26 million to clergy abuse claimants. Lawyers for abuse survivors say the diocese and its parishes have nearly $1 billion in cash and real estate holdings. The Committee of Tort Claimant Creditors will ask a judge...

