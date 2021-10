Jamie Foxx revealed that the ‘cookie cutter’ lifestyle, which includes getting married, is not for him, in a new interview that he had to promote his new book. Jamie Foxx, 53, is speaking out about his future and it doesn’t include walking down the aisle. The actor revealed that he doesn’t want to get married because he feels what’s generally included in that kind of lifestyle is not something he’s interested in having. “The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop while promoting his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, in an interview on Oct. 18. Check out the video of Jamie HERE!

