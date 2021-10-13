CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts lines out to deep center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Corey Seager singles to left field. Trea Turner doubles to right center field. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith flies out to right field to Kris Bryant. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...

Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. Lead MLB in Jersey Sales; 4 Dodgers in Top 10

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the most popular team in baseball when it comes to jersey sales. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the top-selling jersey in MLB for the second straight season. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw (fifth), Cody Bellinger (sixth) and World Series MVP Corey Seager (eighth).
MLB
arcamax.com

Giants-Dodgers rivalry sometimes has turned ugly. In San Francisco, few fans forget.

SAN FRANCISCO — As Giants enthusiasts clad in orange and black began to gather outside Oracle Park Friday, they reflected on the reasons games against the Dodgers. often provoked fist fights, beer throwing and even uglier moments. “They are just very volatile in Los Angeles,” said Jayni Wong, 57, wearing...
MLB

