Public Safety

Stopping robocalls: Unwanted nuisance calls still a problem

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago

Some problems just don't go away. For example, we are still receiving unwanted robocalls on our cellphones. This despite a number of new state and federal laws that were suppose to bring an end to this nuisance. For his part, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office is...

www.bdtonline.com

West Virginia State
Patrick Morrisey
