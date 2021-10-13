As Delaware native Chris Godwin returns with Buccaneers to face Eagles, he has so much more to accomplish

Godwin had three receptions (five targets) for 55 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Patriots. Godwin surprisingly finished tied for fourth in targets amongst all Tampa Bay receiving options, resulting in his lowest yardage output through four weeks this season. Tom Brady had his worst passing performance of the year against his old club, so the receiving numbers were down across the board. The 25-year-old has been a consistent fantasy producer while co-starting with Mike Evans, so there is little to worry about regarding a rare dud from the Buccaneers' air attack. Godwin gets a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 5.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO