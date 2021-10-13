Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces CDX Licence Agreement

COLLEGEVILLE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU) (the 'Company') today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ('Nasdaq') and trade under the ticker symbol 'FEXDU' beginning on October 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with (i) each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock at the closing of the Company's initial business combination and (ii) each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'FEXD', 'FEXDR' and 'FEXDW', respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 21st, subject to customary closing conditions.

