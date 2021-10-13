CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces CDX Licence Agreement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that it has signed a licence agreement (the 'Agreement') with the global biopharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company ('Lilly'). Under this Agreement, Lilly grants the Company an exclusive worldwide licence to certain intellectual property developed by Lilly ('IP') related to a CDX bispecific antibody ('CDX' or the 'Licensed Product') for all uses, including the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia ('AML') and other blood cancers.

