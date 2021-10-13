CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Spain evacuates 160 more Afghans via Pakistan

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The new group joins the 83 people Spain flew into an air base near Madrid on Monday.

The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to Spain.

Spain launched the mission to evacuate workers who hadn’t been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul’s airport.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: The New York rabbi evacuating desperate Afghans

It was the story of four children hiding from the Taliban in an apartment in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that made a rabbi thousands of miles away in Brooklyn, New York, pick up his phone and make a crucial call. Days earlier, Afghans gathered in large crowds at the gates to...
AFGHANISTAN
hngn.com

ISIS-K Claims Another Bombing Inside a Mosque; Iran Warns Against Plots To Tear Afghanistan Apart

As the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) claimed yet another attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about plans to destabilize Afghanistan. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on Friday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 people. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the attackers' names, likely monikers for the two ancient areas of Khorasan and Balochistan, including portions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
MIDDLE EAST
houstonianonline.com

Pakistan International Airlines suspends flights to Kabul, evacuating interpreters is in danger

Pakistan Airlines (PIA) has reported that flights between Pakistan and the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been suspended due to the terrifying Taliban intervention. Just last Tuesday, dozens of Afghan translators who worked for the Netherlands were evacuated to Pakistan on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The Pakistanis are also counting on the Pakistanis’ cooperation for the new evacuation flights. PIA’s decision appears to be throwing a shit into the works. Therefore, the State Department describes this measure as a major setback.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Taliban#Afghans#Ap#The Defense Ministry#Spaniards#Spanish
whtc.com

Volcano lava forces more evacuations in Spain’s La Palma

LA PALMA (Reuters) – More people were forced to leave their homes on Wednesday evening as flows of molten rock pouring from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma threatened to engulf another neighbourhood. With no end in sight to the eruption, which is in its...
ENVIRONMENT
bulletin-news.com

Taliban Tighten Pakistan Border – Healthcare For Afghans Plummets

Fareed Ullah has been to Pakistan ten times for treatment for his three-year-old son Taha, who suffers from thalassaemia major, a hereditary blood condition. He had never had an issue before the Taliban took control in August, but when he went to pass the Torkham border late last month, the Taliban refused to let him in.
WORLD
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Place
Madrid, Spain
Military News Editor

US Marine who criticized Afghanistan Withdrawal on Video, "17 years of honorable service goes bad with one choice"

After praising Marine Lt Col Stuart Scheller's 17-year 'outstanding' service record, Judge Colonel Glen Hines read his decision. "Scheller's service record was outstanding before this one month of conduct. I don't think I've seen an officer consistently in, as we say, the top three blocks of the Christmas tree. He was on a consistent upward path. However, those who deviate from standards have to be held accountable." said Judge Hines.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flowing lava forces evacuations in Spain

(Meredith) -- In Spain, thousands of people in La Palma are wondering if and when they will be able to return home. This video -- recorded by the Geological and Mining Institute -- shows how lava is moving on top of lava that spilled out previously. A geologist from the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US envoy for Afghanistan steps down after withdrawal

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday.Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. He had been criticized for not pressing the Taliban hard enough in peace talks begun while Trump was president but Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him for his work.“I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Blinken said of Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Leader

Burundi starts COVID jabs; just North Korea, Eritrea remain

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of the world’s last three countries to administer COVID-19 vaccines started giving out doses on Monday as the East African nation of Burundi launched its national campaign. The vaccinations started in the commercial capital, Bujumbura, though health workers told The Associated Press that barely more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy