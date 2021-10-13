Newcastle United: Why Steve Bruce deserves his place in the managerial 1,000 club

Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi met the Newcastle squad on Monday as head coach Steve Bruce waited to learn his fate.Staveley, the figurehead of the Saudi-backed consortium which completed its takeover at St James’ Park last Thursday, and her husband were pictured on the club’s website watching training at Darsley Park after introducing themselves to the players.There was no sign in the official photographs of Bruce, whose departure has been predicted ever since it became apparent that Mike Ashley who had remained a staunch supporter of the man he asked to replace Rafael Benitez in July 2019, had finally...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO