Newcastle United: Why Steve Bruce deserves his place in the managerial 1,000 club
It might be a party at St James’ Park on Sunday, but it was never going to be a celebration of Steve Bruce. In a world without a takeover, where Mike Ashley’s unloved ally plodded on, Tottenham’s visit would have been his 1,000th game in management. Perhaps he will limp on until then, the unwanted milestone man. Perhaps that landmark will instead come six months or a year down the line, at Bruce’s debut elsewhere.www.fourfourtwo.com
Comments / 0