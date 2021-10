Midway is preparing to develop a sixth office building and a second hotel at its CityCentre office, retail and residential complex in west Houston. The Houston-based developer will soon begin tearing down the vacant Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Beltway 8 to make way for the project. Demolition is expected to take about six months.

