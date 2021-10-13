CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

There's a backlog at U.S. ports. Here's how Biden hopes to get you your goods, faster

By Franco Ordoñez
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEwmd_0cPh9JuK00
Containers are seen at the Port of Los Angeles on Sept. 28. A record number of cargo ships are stuck floating and waiting off the southern California coast amid a supply chain crisis that the Biden administration is hoping to ease. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday addressed ongoing supply chain problems, as major retailers warn of shortages and price hikes during the upcoming holiday season.

The White House says plans are in place to increase capacity at major California ports and with large goods carriers, including Walmart, FedEx and UPS.

Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles has agreed to essentially double its hours and go to 24/7 operations. In doing so, it's joining the Port of Long Beach, which launched similar nighttime and weekend shifts a few weeks ago.

Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have said they are willing to work extra shifts, the White House says.

"This is the first key step," Biden said, "to moving our entire freight transportation and logistical supply chain nationwide to a 24/7 system."

Together, the two California ports handle about 40% of the container traffic that enters the United States.

Biden also touted agreements the White House has brokered with private sector entities to get goods flowing again.

"Today's announcement has the potential to be a game changer," Biden said. Noting that "goods won't move by themselves," he added the major retailers and freight haulers need to "step up as well."

Biden announced that three of the largest goods carriers — Walmart, FedEx and UPS — are taking steps to move toward 24/7 operations.

Getting all the links of the chain to work together

Their commitment to launch 24/7 operations is "a big deal," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told NPR's Asma Khalid. "You can think of that as basically opening the gates. Next, we've got to make sure that we have all of the other players going through those gates, getting the containers off of the ship so that there's room for the next ship, getting those containers out to where they need to be. That involves trains, that involves trucks, so many steps between the ship and the shelves."

The NPR Politics Podcast

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Optimistic On Supply Chain Problems

Buttigieg said a White House meeting Wednesday with retailers, shippers and port leaders aimed "to get all of those players into the same conversation, because even though they're all part of the same supply chain, they don't always talk to each other. That's what this convening is about and why it's so important."

As for concerns that there will be shortages of toys and other goods in stores for the Christmas season, Buttigieg urged consumers to shop early, adding that retailers such as Walmart are committed to "getting the inventory to where it needs to be, even in the face of things happening."

It's the latest step on supply chains

The supply chain woes are one of several economic challenges facing the Biden administration. Job growth has also slowed sharply in the last two months. And forecasters have been downgrading their expectations for economic growth this year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said solving supply chain issues requires cooperation between the private sector, including rail and trucking, ports and labor unions.

"The supply chain bottlenecks range industry to industry, but we certainly know addressing ... those bottlenecks at ports could help address what we see in many industries across the country and, frankly, are leading people who are preparing for holidays, for Christmas, whatever they may celebrate — birthdays — to order goods and get them to people's homes," she said Tuesday.

It's not the first time the administration has tried to tackle supply chain problems.

Soon after taking office, Biden signed an executive order kicking off a broad review of products that had been in short supply, including semiconductors and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Biden created a task force over the summer to address the most urgent shortages, and then tapped a former Obama administration transportation official, John Porcari, to serve as the new "ports envoy" to help get goods flowing. Porcari helped broker the agreements with the ports and the union.

The role of recovery aid

In a call with reporters Tuesday night, a senior administration officials pushed back against concerns that direct payments from Biden's March relief law have exacerbated the problems, fueling demand for goods and possibly discouraging needed labor.

The administration says the supply chain disruptions are global in nature, a challenge that's been made worse by the spreading of the coronavirus delta variant. Biden reiterated that in his remarks Wednesday, saying the pandemic caused factories to close and disrupted ports around the world.

Two of the world's largest ports in China experienced partial closures aimed at curbing COVID-19 outbreaks, the White House notes. And in September, hundreds of factories closed under lockdown restrictions in Vietnam.

The administration agrees that part of the current issue has to do with increased demand, but they see that as a positive indicator of how the United States has recovered faster from the pandemic than other developed nations.

As for the impacts on the labor supply, the official said that's more complicated.

The recovery package's direct payments and extra unemployment benefits were a "vital lifeline" for many struggling families, the administration official said.

"And to the extent that that's allowing people to be more thoughtful about when and how and for what offer they choose to reconnect to the labor force, that ultimately is very encouraging," the official added.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo only wears watches made by Bulova — a company that laid off her scientist father, closed its Rhode Island factory and moved production to China in 1983.The watches give Raimondo, a former Rhode Island governor, a sense of mission as President Joe Biden s de facto tech minister, a responsibility that is focused on adding the kinds of cutting-edge factory jobs that are now abroad.“It’s been a tribute to my dad," Raimondo said of her watch choices in an interview, “and a reminder to me that we need to do more to get good manufacturing...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

US In 'Shipping Armageddon' But Buttigieg Gives It A Pro-Biden Spin

The United States, faced with an unprecedented supply chain crisis, has mandated 24/7 operations in ports on the West Coast, intended so that they are decongested and goods moved to destinations. In an interview with CNBC, Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight, the logistics division of Uber Technologies, dubbed the present crisis a “shipping Armageddon," and rued that there was no single solution, and the problem could be solved only with industry wide and coordinated responses from all the stakeholders. Ron lamented that technology alone is not enough, given that the driver shortage, which compounded the problem, is human centered.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Supply chain crisis could last into next year, Pete Buttigieg warns

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that it was likely that the US would see some supply chain issues persist through 2021 into 2022.Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the secretary contended that the Biden administration was working to alleviate issues facing the supply chain presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, but stressed that some would likely endure.“[A] lot of the challenges we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year,” Mr Buttigieg said, before adding: “It’s the demand side. Demand is off the charts. Retail sales are through the roof.”“Demand is up because income is...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
John Porcari
Benzinga

Supply Chain Gridlock Dominates Sunday Talk Shows

The Biden administration is touting a 90-day industry push to help relieve freight gridlock at Southern California ports. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg acknowledged on Sunday, however, that consumers waiting for Christmas orders won't see immediate results because improving the efficiency of maritime supply chains is a long-term process involving multiple stakeholders.
RETAIL
AFP

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#U S#The White House#Ups#Transportation#Npr
Fox News

Bret Baier presses Transportation Secretary Buttigieg on supply chain woes

Supply chain disruptions across the U.S. have left shelves empty as the crucial holiday shopping period approaches. President Biden announced Wednesday that the Ports of Los Angeles will remain open for 60 extra hours per week to feed in shipments to which "Special Report" host Bret Baier asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, "Is it too little, too late?"
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Uber Freight boss warns US is entering shipping ‘Armageddon’

The supply chain bottlenecks that have become so disruptive as to merit presidential attention are either a systemic problem that will requires significant changes in how the shipping industry works or a political cudgel that can be weaponised against the Biden administration and its’ legislative agenda.Which one is it? That depends on who you ask.At the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a combined 83 cargo ships were awaiting an opportunity to dock and offload nearly half a million standard-sized shipping containers, according to the Maritime Exchange of Southern California.The behemoth of a big boat backlog, experts say,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

The US supply chain: How does it work, and what’s gone wrong?

Attention turned in Washington to the USsupply chain this week as more and more Americans have reported trouble finding some basic goods as well as items associated with the holiday shopping season.Otherwise invisible to many Americans save for when they are passed by a truck on the highway, the flow of goods in the US is seeing rare national attention as news agencies have shown startling images of dozens of cargo ships backed up off the coasts of some of the US’s largest ports.The problems have been ongoing for months, as many can be linked to the ongoing Covid-19...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Biden insists vaccine mandates should NOT divide us, says rules for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemns 'misinformation' over Southwest delays in six-minute speech where he took no questions

President Joe Biden insisted that vaccine mandates shouldn't divide Americans, as he said directives for businesses are coming 'soon' and condemned 'misinformation' including that vaccine mandates were responsible for Southwest airline delays. The president gave a six-minute COVID-19 update Thursday from the South Court Auditorium on the White House's campus...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy