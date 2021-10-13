CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

United against higher spending, centrist Democrats don't agree on what to cut or keep

By Deirdre Walsh
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O285b_0cPh93rx00
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are the two holdouts as Democrats and the White House try to reach a deal on a sweeping spending bill. But their policy demands may put them at odds. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have set the end of October as the time frame to nail down an agreement on a scaled-back version of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. After initially setting the price tag at $3.5 trillion over 10 years to enact sweeping health care, climate, education and child care policies, disagreements between progressives, who make up the bulk of the party's members, and two key Senate moderates mean some tough choices will need to be made to fashion a bill that can clear both chambers.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are the two holdouts who have publicly opposed the size and scope of the social spending package for months.

Both the president and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have lamented that 48 out of 50 senators in the Democratic caucus are on board, and without full unity the measure is effectively stalled. Democrats are using a process known as reconciliation to get around a Republican filibuster, but that requires all 50 senators who caucus with the Democratic Party.

Sanders has grown increasingly frustrated about what he described as a lack of details from Manchin and Sinema about what programs they want cut for a smaller package. On a conference call with fellow progressive leaders, Sanders told reporters on Tuesday, "We are prepared to negotiate. We are prepared to compromise. But we are not going to negotiate with ourselves."

Biden said in early October, "I was able to close the deal on 99 percent of my party." Laughing, the president stressed the focus on the remaining holdouts: "Two. Two people. That's still underway."

Their importance to the success of the agenda was evident, even on the other side of the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters on Tuesday she was "disappointed" that the package would be smaller than the original $3.5 trillion budget resolution Democrats crafted. While Pelosi discussed possible ways Democrats could slim the measure down, what she made abundantly clear — without mentioning the two Senate moderates — is that she doesn't want the House to vote on any bill that can't pass the Senate.

Two centrists have different policy priorities

Many have put these two centrists in the same category — they are both self-described moderates who have stressed their preference to pass bipartisan bills. They both played key roles in the crafting of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate approved this summer, which included new money for roads, bridges and broadband projects.

But their own policy priorities for this broader social spending bill could put them at odds. And getting them both on board when leaders will also have to choose which measures they want to keep and which they have to drop while maintaining a unified Democratic caucus means that getting a final deal is more complicated.

The president has hosted both senators — multiple times — for one-on-one meetings, and senior White House staff members have met with them both together and separately.

If you ask Manchin's and Sinema's colleagues where compromise can be found or what they think could satisfy the two, they say the same thing: Ask them.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., told NPR, "I think that any questions for senators Manchin or Sinema should be directed to them directly." Similarly, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said, "Rather than comment on where they are, I think you should ask them directly."

Manchin has been more specific about the parameters for a bill he could support and regularly fields questions in Capitol hallways about his concerns.

He has been signaling for some time that the $3.5 trillion price tag needs to be cut by more than half to get his vote.

"My number has been 1.5. I've been very clear — you all have got the outline on how I got there," Manchin said last week. The outline is a document he drafted and shared with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in July. Politico first reported on it and noted that Schumer signed the outline, which listed several categories of priorities and demands from the West Virginia Democrat, with a note that he intended to "dissuade" Manchin on these issues.

Democrats now say a package is being discussed in the $2 trillion range. But many from both the left and center of the caucus say they want to shift the focus from what the ultimate price tag will be to the components of the package that would have real-world impacts on people's family budgets.

For example, Manchin wants to change one policy Democrats see as a cornerstone of their proposal — the child tax credit. These enhanced monthly checks were part of the coronavirus relief bill passed in March. They go until the end of 2021, but Democrats want them extended, pointing to recent studies crediting the payments for a drop in child poverty rates. But Manchin has insisted that these benefits should be "means tested" going forward — saying they should be targeted to working families below a certain income level.

Sanders pushed back on that notion on Tuesday, arguing that this approach could squeeze those in the middle class. "What we want to do is have universal programs that would be paid for by people on top who can afford to pay for it," he said.

Prescription drug reforms and climate change programs

Manchin does agree with his Democratic colleagues that paying for the spending bill should be financed by rolling back many of the 2017 Trump tax cuts to make wealthy Americans pay higher taxes, as well as raising the tax rate on corporations.

He also agrees with progressives that Medicare should be able to negotiate directly with drug companies on prices of prescription drugs. He said it "makes no sense at all that we don't negotiate at all. The VA [Department of Veterans Affairs], Medicaid does it. Why doesn't Medicare?"

But Sinema is less clear about what her red lines are, which is vexing to Sanders and congressional Democrats.

Sanders made it a point at two separate press events last week to direct his frustration at Manchin for not spelling out in more detail what he wants to see in a final deal. But when asked about Sinema, he said, "Senator Sinema's position is that she doesn't negotiate publicly, and I don't know what that means."

Reporters in Washington, D.C., and Arizona have also been unable to solicit more details from the Arizona Democrat. She rarely engages with the press in the Capitol hallways. When NPR tried to ask her a question, her staff shut it down.

Sinema has told her colleagues that, unlike Manchin, she does not support allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies, a key provision that could get $700 billion in savings.

Climate change is another area where Manchin and Sinema appear to diverge.

Sinema has been signaling that she supports new programs to promote clean energy and penalize businesses that fail to meet new standards.

Sinema's office did not respond to NPR's request for comment on her position on climate programs or other policy priorities that she is discussing with leaders and the White House.

Manchin, who represents a coal-producing state, argues that energy companies already are making the transition to greener technologies and don't need tax credits as incentives. And he has long maintained that fossil fuels need to be part of an all-of-the-above energy strategy.

Sanders is fed up with the focus on these two senators. He said they should be the ones compromising since polls show Biden's agenda is popular and the vast majority of Democrats in Congress back the framework.

"It is simply not fair, not right that one or two people say: My way or the highway," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently sidestepped a question about the frustrations some Democrats have over negotiations with these two moderates. But she appeared to signal there was an effort to move Manchin on the overall number. She said the president "feels that we're continuing to make progress, that both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema are negotiating in good faith, that there is a recognition that not only do some people have to come down from their expectations of what might be in a package, but some others have to come up."

The reality is that these two moderates likely hold the key to the final shape of what Democrats say could be the most significant social spending measure since the New Deal. If they can't find common ground, their opposition to a package would be a massive setback for the Democratic Party and send it reeling ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Comments / 20

james gerber
5d ago

After all this country has been through with the pandemic they think it's wise to keep spending money on issues that can wait. Democrats trying to push all their agendas before losing power and control. Not for the benefits of hard working Americans.

Reply
10
RaiderDS
5d ago

After that worry about aid for business and communities then sink the lies about climate and green. No one wants to spend money on lies

Reply
8
RaiderDS
5d ago

Look it’s simple get rid of the extra taxes and get rid of the taxing everyone and bringing back taxes that were removed this also will help with higher paying jobs now not losing so much money in taxes amd can actually take more home. Take care of medical, Medicare and social security and our retirement funds. After

Reply(1)
6
Related
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Manchin presents demands as Democrats face deadline on Biden agenda

​President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked strategy last week over the stalled multitrillion-dollar infrastructure packages — as Sen. Joe Manchin, a crucial vote in getting the legislation passed in the Senate, raised new demands, according to reports. Further complicating the matter as Congress returns to Washington on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HuffingtonPost

House Democrats Consider Killing The Debt Limit

Democrats in the House of Representatives will consider getting rid of the arbitrary limit on how much money the U.S. government can borrow to fund operations. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a letter to fellow lawmakers over the weekend that “the House will explore options to remove the threat that the debt limit poses over the long term, now that Republicans have demonstrated a willingness to weaponize it for partisan purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Warner wants quick infrastructure vote — with or without BBB

WARNER PLOTS WITH MANCHIN ON INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE — Sen. MARK WARNER has started urging his colleagues to support a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the coming days — even if the Build Back Better bill isn’t ready yet. The Virginia Democrat, a TERRY MCAULIFFE ally who recently started making the case in the media for such a move, spoke with Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) about this idea over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Caucus#Capitol Hill#D Ariz#Senate Budget Committee#Republican#The Democratic Party#House
WREG

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage. Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

It's crunch time for the Democrats' Build Back Better agenda

For Democratic leaders, the original plan was to reach a compromise agreement on the Build Back Better agenda last month, then pass the bipartisan infrastructure package that cleared the Senate several weeks earlier. That plan didn't work out: Centrist and conservative Democrats balked at the White House's proposal and struggled to articulate their preferred alternatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden meeting with key House Democrats

President Biden is hosting two separate in-person meetings with moderate and progressive House members at the White House on Tuesday as infrastructure negotiations continue, White House officials told Axios. Why it matters: This is the latest in the president’s efforts to appease the more volatile parts of his party’s coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy