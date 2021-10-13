CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

ICE and Border Patrol directed to cease workplace raids

By Elizabeth Faddis Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is directing officials to cease workplace raids targeted at illegal immigrants, according to a new memo. Mayorkas is directing Tae Johnson, acting director for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Ur Jaddou, the director for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; and Troy Miller, acting commissioner for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, to shift their focus to “exploitative employers” who have hired and taken advantage of illegal immigrants rather than going after the employees themselves, Tuesday’s memo said.

Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
