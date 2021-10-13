ICE and Border Patrol directed to cease workplace raids
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is directing officials to cease workplace raids targeted at illegal immigrants, according to a new memo. Mayorkas is directing Tae Johnson, acting director for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Ur Jaddou, the director for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; and Troy Miller, acting commissioner for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, to shift their focus to “exploitative employers” who have hired and taken advantage of illegal immigrants rather than going after the employees themselves, Tuesday’s memo said.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
Comments / 0