Watauga County, NC

Early voting starts Oct. 14 in county admin building

By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATAUGA — Early voting for the four municipal elections will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the Watauga County Administration Building in the Commissioners’ Board Room. Early voters from each municipality — Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain — can vote there on weekdays from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The location — 814 West King St. — will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

